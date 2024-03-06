William Hill owner 888 puts US consumer sports betting business up for review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

William Hill owner 888 puts US consumer sports betting business up for review

By Press Association
William Hill owner 888 looks set to pull out of the consumer sports betting market in the US after putting the division up for review (Aaron Chown/PA)
William Hill owner 888 looks set to pull out of the consumer sports betting market in the US after putting the division up for review (Aaron Chown/PA)

William Hill owner 888 looks set to pull out of the consumer sports betting market in the US after putting the division up for review.

The group said it is carrying out a strategic review of its business-to-consumer US arm, which largely operates as SI Sportsbook and SI Casino, that could lead to the sale of the division, a “controlled exit” from the market or other possible “strategic” deals.

The firm said it is ending its partnership with Authentic Brands Group, which had given it exclusive use of the Sports Illustrated brand in the US for online betting and gaming.

The move will see 888 pay a 25 million US dollar (£19.7 million) exit fee and another 25 million dollars (£19.7 million) to Authentic Brands between 2027 and 2029.

But it will also deliver cost savings of around 6 million to 7 million US dollars (£4.7 million to £5.5 million) a year in 2024 and 2025.

It comes less than three years after 888 announced it was entering the US consumer market through a tie-up with Authentic Brands to capitalise on a sports betting boom in the country.

The group said it had come up against intense competition and would need to pump in significant money to the business.

888 chief executive Per Widerstrom said: “In the US, the intensity of competition and requirement for scale means huge investment is required to reach profitability.

“Our partnership with Authentic has consistently driven strong demand for the SI brand across both consumer experiences and product offerings.

“A series of record-breaking months for SI Casino has underscored the strength of the SI brand.

“However, despite these successes, we have concluded that achieving sufficient scale in the US market to generate positive returns within an accelerated timeframe is unlikely.

“The strategic review of our US B2C operations will continue at pace, and I look forward to updating shareholders on our plans for the wider group in late March.”

The group first revealed the SI brand partnership in the US in June 2021.

It is currently active in four states, with SI Sportsbook and SI Casino in Michigan, SI Sportsbook in Colorado and Virginia, and 888casino in New Jersey.

But the group said its business-to-business operations in the US remain unaffected by the review.