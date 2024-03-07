Recruiters Page and Robert Walters reduce headcount in tough labour market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Recruiters Page and Robert Walters reduce headcount in tough labour market

By Press Association
The labour market has proven tough for recruitment companies (Victoria Jones/PA)
Recruiters Page Group and Robert Walters both said they had reduced the number of people they put into work last year as they dealt with tougher labour markets.

Robert Walters said its headcount was down 9% to 3,980 at the end of December, while Page’s reduced by 15.7% to 7,859.

Robert Walters said its net fee income dipped 10% to £386.8 million in 2023, as its pre-tax profit fell 63% to £20.8 million in the same period.

In the UK its net fee income sank 18% while in London it plummeted 29% as the financial services and technology sectors retrenched.

The company was also struggling elsewhere in the world.

“In 2023 we saw the anticipated bounce-back in the Chinese economy fail to materialise, and consolidation of a sharply rising interest rate cycle across many countries, with a resultant cooling in global labour markets,” it said.

The Asia-Pacific region, which accounts for 43% of its fees, saw fees down 9%. Among the countries in the region, Australia was down 19% while Japan dropped 1%.

In Europe, which accounts for a third of fees, things were flat, largely due to a stand-out performance from Belgium where net fee income rose 21% and Germany, where it rose 8%.

These offset falls in France and the Netherlands.

Separately, Page Group said that its profit had dropped 39.6% to £117.4 million.

For both companies they were coming down from previous records. In 2022 Page Group’s headcount peaked in around September that year, while Robert Walters net fee income reached a record high of £428.2 million over the year.

But because Page reduced its headcount by 1,092 people in 2023, it managed to keep its gross profit per fee earner at the same record levels as it had reached in 2022.