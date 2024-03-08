MPs call for ban on non-disclosure agreements in sexual harassment cases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

MPs call for ban on non-disclosure agreements in sexual harassment cases

By Press Association
Job listings should be forced to publish wage ranges, the MPs said. (Yui Mok/PA)
Job listings should be forced to publish wage ranges, the MPs said. (Yui Mok/PA)

Ministers have been told they should ban non-disclosure agreements in sexual harassment cases which have been “misused” in the City of London to “cover up” abuse, an influential group of MPs has said.

In its report into sexism in the City of London, the Treasury Select Committee said that there was still a “shocking prevalence” of sexual harassment in the financial sector.

They called for an “end to the era of impunity”, and said that whistleblowers should be given stronger protection in sexual harassment cases.

In order to help women in the sector, it should also be forbidden to ask for salary histories, the MPs said, and the Government should introduce a legal requirement to list salary bands when advertising a job.

At the moment, companies with more than 250 employees have to publish an annual report into their gender pay gaps.

The MPs said that this should be reduced to 50 employees for firms in the financial services sector. Companies who show that they have wide gender pay gaps should then be forced to explain why and publish an action plan.

It comes after a months-long investigation, including evidence heard behind closed doors, into how women were being treated in the City.

“During the inquiry, MPs heard how NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) are being misused in the sector to ‘cover up’ abuse, sexual harassment and discrimination – leaving victims silenced while perpetrators go unpunished,” the committee said.

“The committee is, therefore, calling for a legislative ban on the use of NDAs in harassment cases.”

Committee chair Harriett Baldwin said: “The UK’s financial services sector is the crown jewel of this country’s economy – admired by the international community and always takes pride in being ahead of the curve.

“This well-paid sector will only be able to maintain its competitive advantage if it is able to draw on the widest possible pool of talent.

“That’s why it’s so frustrating that efforts to tackle sexism in the City are moving at a snail’s pace.

“Firms must take responsibility for improving their culture. There have been several high-profile cases which show the existential risk to firms who don’t tackle sexual misconduct. We also know that more diverse organisations perform better, so inaction is not only immoral but bad for growth and business.”