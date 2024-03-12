Holiday spending surged during wet winter months, says Virgin Money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holiday spending surged during wet winter months, says Virgin Money

By Press Association
Spending on holidays jumped during the wet wintry weather, according to Virgin Money's analysis of its current account customers (Peter Byrne/PA)
Spending on holidays jumped during the wet wintry weather, according to Virgin Money’s analysis of its current account customers (Peter Byrne/PA)

Spending on holidays jumped during the wet wintry weather, according to a bank’s analysis of its current account customers.

The number of holiday-related transactions increased by 26%, compared with the winter of 2022/23, Virgin Money found.

By value, holiday spending increased by 22% annually during the winter months.

Customer spending data was sourced from Virgin Money current account customers between December 1 2023 and February 29 2024.

Total holiday spending jumped by 82% by value in January 2024, compared with December 2023.

Holiday spending remained high in February 2024, as people made the most of new year deals, Virgin Money said.

In a sign that customers were keen to keep on top of their overall holiday costs, Virgin Money’s analysis also indicated that package holidays were popular, with travel agents and tour operators accounting for significant chunks of holiday spending.

Graeme Sands, head of personal banking at Virgin Money, said: “It’s great to see our customers are balancing their lifestyle spend so they can continue to invest in activities that allow them to make memories and share exciting experiences with friends and family, whether that’s with a holiday of a lifetime, a quick break overseas, or a night in with loved ones.”