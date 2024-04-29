Emergency services rush to incident at major Aberdeen Tesco store

Emergency services have rushed to attend an incident at an Aberdeen Tesco store tonight.

Police, the fire service and ambulances could all be seen outside the Lang Stracht store around 8.40pm.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed they sent four appliances to the scene in Woodend superstore at 8.51pm.

A major incident unit truck could also be seen at the front of the premises.

An eyewitness also revealed to the Press and Journal that additional police officers and an ambulance could be seen rushing to the scene shortly after at 9.15pm.

The emergency services are understood to have now left the scene on the A944.

Police Scotland, The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service have all been contacted for additional details regarding this incident.