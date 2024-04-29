Scotland’s Home of the Year: Winner Rachel is ‘shocked’ her Banchory cottage goes through to final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Scotland’s Home of the Year: Winner Rachel is ‘shocked’ her Banchory cottage goes through to final

Rachel Dougherty can't believe that her traditional former farmhouse has reached the final of the BBC One Scotland show.

By Rosemary Lowne
Rachel Dougherty, pictured outside her charming cottage, says she's over the moon to reach the final of Scotland's Home of the Year.
Rachel Dougherty, pictured outside her charming cottage, says she's over the moon to reach the final of Scotland's Home of the Year. IWC Media/BBC Scotland

Shocked but thrilled in equal measure is how Rachel Dougherty describes the moment she realised her chocolate box Banchory cottage made it through to the final of Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Viewers across the country tuned in to BBC One Scotland last night (Monday 29th April) to see interior designers Anna Campbell Jones and Banjo Beale along with architect Danny Campbell cast their expert eyes on three Aberdeenshire homes including Rachel’s cute cottage.

Positively brimming with charm, character and the checkerboard floor of dreams, Rachel’s bold and beautiful cottage – Quiney Cottage – instantly won the judges over on architectural merit, distinctive design and personal style.

Watching it at home last night with her family including her sister Sarah, dad Michael and her boyfriend Sean Richmond, Rachel said it was a weird yet wonderful experience.

Bright colours and punchy patterns create playful yet cosy vibes in the living room. Image: IWC Media/BBC Scotland

“I was really surprised and shocked that I won the episode,” said Rachel, 38.

“It really meant a lot as you work so hard on your home and you just slog away so it’s really lovely to know that people feel the same way about it as I do.

“I’m over-the-moon.”

Traditional 1860s farmhouse

Proving that hard work and perseverance pays off, the story behind Rachel’s cottage is one of blood, sweat, sledgehammers and tears.

It was back in 2021 when Rachel, who had been living and working in London as a handbag and accessories designer, first clocked eyes on the traditional former farmhouse which dates back to the 1860s.

“I knew it was perfect as it’s a beautiful old Scottish cottage which was what I’d always wanted,” says Rachel.

“It’s funny as I remember as a kid drawing this exact cottage as my dream house all those years ago and it’s come real.

“It’s a dream home.”

Vibrant green walls and patterns bring this bedroom to life. Image: IWC Media/BBC Scotland

Getting to grip with a sledgehammer

The stars aligned for Rachel as she bought the property in 2021 and quickly got stuck into DIY.

“It needed a lot of work as it had mould, damp and no insulation so I ripped it out back to brick and basically started again,” says Rachel.

“I think I got tennis elbow from all my enthusiastic whacking of the walls with the sledgehammer.

“It was quite therapeutic to just get stuck in as you’re saving money but it’s also a nice feeling to know that you have contributed to your home.”

Full of colour and personality, the bathroom boasts a beautiful checkerboard floor and floral ticking stripe wallpaper. Image: IWC Media/BBC Scotland

Rachel’s dad is her hero

Describing her dad Michael as her hero, Rachel says she couldn’t have done her property renovation without him.

“My dad is the kind of person who can lend his hand to pretty much anything and I aspire to be like him so that’s why I wanted to try as much as I could,” says Rachel.

“He has helped me so much and he’s also taught me so much.

“That’s been a really lovely thing, doing lots of it with my dad.”

How adorable is this utility space. Image: IWC Media/BBC Scotland

Learning DIY from Your Tube

Together with her dad, Rachel, who shares her cottage with her cat Drizzy, also watched You Tube tutorials on DIY.

“I’ve watched countless hours of videos and I also did a tiling course in Edinburgh which was great to get myself ready for doing some tiling in the cottage.”

With colourful and quirky interiors, Rachel has restored Quiney Cottage back to its former glory.

Full of pizzazz and personality, the living room on the ground floor boasts blue walls, a green fireplace and oodles of patterns and textures.

Even the hallway is a vison for the eyes. Image: IWC Media/BBC Scotland

Interiors to put a smile on your face

Equally as cheery is the kitchen and shower room where checkboard flooring adds a wonderfully whimsical feel to the rooms.

As someone who loves colour and pattern plus second hand furniture and accessories, Rachel was keen to reflect that in the cottage.

“Colour is really big for me and so is print and pattern, it’s my go to style,” says Rachel.

“So I wanted my house to reflect that and be really fun and playful but I also wanted it to be a cosy space where people can relax.”

With amazing views, the main bedroom is Rachel’s favourite spot in the home. Image: IWC Media/BBC Scotland

SHOTY final awaits

Also on the ground floor is a guest bedroom while upstairs are two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Reflecting on her success on Scotland’s Home of the Year, Rachel is keen to thank everyone who has supported her through her home renovation especially her dad Michael as well as local joiners Sangster & Co, and architect Catriona Tanner.

“If I look back, I didn’t expect to have achieved all this and I’m really proud of what I’ve managed to do,” says Rachel.

“I couldn’t ask for more.”

Rachel will now go onto to represent the north-east and the northern isles in the SHOTY grand final held at House for an Art Lover in Glasgow.

If you missed last night’s episode, don’t worry you can catch up on iPlayer.

Or for more on Rachel’s amazing home, check out her Instagram page @quineandlooncottage

