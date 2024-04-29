Scotland’s Home of the Year: Winner Rachel is ‘shocked’ her Banchory cottage goes through to final

Shocked but thrilled in equal measure is how Rachel Dougherty describes the moment she realised her chocolate box Banchory cottage made it through to the final of Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Viewers across the country tuned in to BBC One Scotland last night (Monday 29th April) to see interior designers Anna Campbell Jones and Banjo Beale along with architect Danny Campbell cast their expert eyes on three Aberdeenshire homes including Rachel’s cute cottage.

Positively brimming with charm, character and the checkerboard floor of dreams, Rachel’s bold and beautiful cottage – Quiney Cottage – instantly won the judges over on architectural merit, distinctive design and personal style.

Watching it at home last night with her family including her sister Sarah, dad Michael and her boyfriend Sean Richmond, Rachel said it was a weird yet wonderful experience.

“I was really surprised and shocked that I won the episode,” said Rachel, 38.

“It really meant a lot as you work so hard on your home and you just slog away so it’s really lovely to know that people feel the same way about it as I do.

“I’m over-the-moon.”

Traditional 1860s farmhouse

Proving that hard work and perseverance pays off, the story behind Rachel’s cottage is one of blood, sweat, sledgehammers and tears.

It was back in 2021 when Rachel, who had been living and working in London as a handbag and accessories designer, first clocked eyes on the traditional former farmhouse which dates back to the 1860s.

“I knew it was perfect as it’s a beautiful old Scottish cottage which was what I’d always wanted,” says Rachel.

“It’s funny as I remember as a kid drawing this exact cottage as my dream house all those years ago and it’s come real.

“It’s a dream home.”

Getting to grip with a sledgehammer

The stars aligned for Rachel as she bought the property in 2021 and quickly got stuck into DIY.

“It needed a lot of work as it had mould, damp and no insulation so I ripped it out back to brick and basically started again,” says Rachel.

“I think I got tennis elbow from all my enthusiastic whacking of the walls with the sledgehammer.

“It was quite therapeutic to just get stuck in as you’re saving money but it’s also a nice feeling to know that you have contributed to your home.”

Rachel’s dad is her hero

Describing her dad Michael as her hero, Rachel says she couldn’t have done her property renovation without him.

“My dad is the kind of person who can lend his hand to pretty much anything and I aspire to be like him so that’s why I wanted to try as much as I could,” says Rachel.

“He has helped me so much and he’s also taught me so much.

“That’s been a really lovely thing, doing lots of it with my dad.”

Learning DIY from Your Tube

Together with her dad, Rachel, who shares her cottage with her cat Drizzy, also watched You Tube tutorials on DIY.

“I’ve watched countless hours of videos and I also did a tiling course in Edinburgh which was great to get myself ready for doing some tiling in the cottage.”

With colourful and quirky interiors, Rachel has restored Quiney Cottage back to its former glory.

Full of pizzazz and personality, the living room on the ground floor boasts blue walls, a green fireplace and oodles of patterns and textures.

Interiors to put a smile on your face

Equally as cheery is the kitchen and shower room where checkboard flooring adds a wonderfully whimsical feel to the rooms.

As someone who loves colour and pattern plus second hand furniture and accessories, Rachel was keen to reflect that in the cottage.

“Colour is really big for me and so is print and pattern, it’s my go to style,” says Rachel.

“So I wanted my house to reflect that and be really fun and playful but I also wanted it to be a cosy space where people can relax.”

SHOTY final awaits

Also on the ground floor is a guest bedroom while upstairs are two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Reflecting on her success on Scotland’s Home of the Year, Rachel is keen to thank everyone who has supported her through her home renovation especially her dad Michael as well as local joiners Sangster & Co, and architect Catriona Tanner.

“If I look back, I didn’t expect to have achieved all this and I’m really proud of what I’ve managed to do,” says Rachel.

“I couldn’t ask for more.”

Rachel will now go onto to represent the north-east and the northern isles in the SHOTY grand final held at House for an Art Lover in Glasgow.

If you missed last night’s episode, don’t worry you can catch up on iPlayer.

Or for more on Rachel’s amazing home, check out her Instagram page @quineandlooncottage