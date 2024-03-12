Starling Bank names Ovo boss as new chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starling Bank names Ovo boss as new chief executive

By Press Association
Starling Bank has appointed the boss of Ovo as its new chief executive (Starling Bank/PA)
Starling Bank has appointed the boss of Ovo as its new chief executive, after founder Anne Boden stepped down from the role last year.

Raman Bhatia will take over as group chief executive from John Mountain, who took over on an interim basis in May.

Mr Bhatia is currently the chief executive of Bristol-based energy supplier Ovo, but previously headed up the digital bank for HSBC’s retail and wealth management businesses in Europe.

Ovo was among the energy firms to face challenges around the UK’s energy crisis which was heightened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Starling said that Mr Bhatia was an ideal leader for the digital bank, due to his consumer tech and fintech background, and having headed up the digitally-led energy firm through a period of significant change.

“We see significant opportunities for Starling under Raman’s leadership as the economy stabilises,” Starling’s chair David Sproul said.

He added that the bank hopes to win more personal and small business customers in the UK and grow its banking software business internationally.

Mr Bhatia is expected to begin his role in early summer, subject to approval from regulators.

Anne Boden announced she was stepping down as Starling’s chief executive in May, having founded the digital bank in 2014.

Raman Bhatia is set to take over as Starling Banks chief executive from early summer (Starling Bank/PA)

She said it was “in the bank’s best interests” to separate her role as chief executive and as a large shareholder.

Ms Boden emphasised that the decision to step aside came from herself and the board and that the financial regulator had not raised any concerns about her position.

The move followed the bank revealing a pre-tax profit of £195 million for the year to the end of March 2023, six times more than the previous year.

Ms Boden said: “I am pleased that in Raman we have found someone who can take Starling into its next phase of growth while cherishing the culture and values we have worked so hard to instil in everything we do.”

Mr Bhatia said he was “truly honoured” by the appointment, adding: “Starling is a company I have long admired because it believes passionately, like I do, in using the power of technology to do the right thing for its customers and its people.”