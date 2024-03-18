Value of stolen and lost luxury watches soars to £1.5bn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Value of stolen and lost luxury watches soars to £1.5bn

By Press Association
Over £1.5 billion of luxury watches are currently registered as stolen or missing after a sharp increase (Alamy/PA)
The number of watches recorded as lost or stolen has more than tripled over the last 12 months, according to the world’s largest watch database.

The Watch Register said a recent surge in crime activity has driven a 236% increase in the number of watches registered across its platform.

New figures from the business showed that the value of registered stolen and lost luxury watches has risen to £1.5 billion.

The company’s latest report, which marks the 10th anniversary of the firm, showed that more than 100,000 watches have been registered due to potential thefts.

Katya Hills, managing director of The Watch Register, said watches have “become a currency for criminals”.

She added: “Luxury watch crime is rampant and habitually making front page news.

“The incidence of violent street robberies is escalating, with owners afraid to wear their timepieces in public.

“The strength of the pre-owned market means thieves and fences can easily resell stolen goods for large sums of cash.”

The report calls for “increased collaboration from all stakeholders, including insurers, auction houses, watch dealers, manufacturers and law enforcement agencies” in order to address the escalation of luxury watch crime.

Ms Hills added: “A prime focus for the industry therefore has to be to make stolen watches harder to sell, so that consumer confidence can be restored and watches becomes less lucrative for criminals.

“Some of the watches that we recover have travelled thousands of miles across continents from the location of theft.

“The solution to effectively tackling watch crime is therefore to have one central, international database used by traders, police and insurers alike to identify stolen goods and enable people to buy and sell with confidence.”