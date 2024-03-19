More funding needed for women-led AI start-ups, report says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

More funding needed for women-led AI start-ups, report says

By Press Association
A paper from the Alan Turing Institute found that just 0.7% of venture capital investment in the AI software sector has gone to female-led start-ups (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Female-led AI start-ups are being left behind in terms of investment funding, despite wider financing in the sector “booming”, a new report says.

A paper published on Tuesday by The Alan Turing Institute found that only 0.7% of venture capital investment in the AI software sector since 2010 had gone to female-led start-ups.

The report also highlighted that only 4% of start-ups in the sector were led by women, with all-male founding teams making up 78% and raising nearly 77% of the total capital invested.

Professor Judy Wajcman, lead author of the report said the lack of diversity in the sector “sells both women and the economy short”.

To cut the gender gap in the sector, the report recommends that investors ringfence investment capital for women and underrepresented entrepreneurs working in AI, and called for it to be mandatory for investors to collect and report their diversity data.

The research has been published to coincide with AIUK, a two-day conference on data science and AI being hosted by the Alan Turing Institute.

Artificial intelligence has become the key emerging technology globally, led by the rise of generative AI programmes such as ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini chatbots.

Dr Erin Young, report author and research fellow at the Alan Turing Institute, said: “We’re concerned that women-led startups are being left behind, and it’s particularly worrying in large sectors with high investment and little gender diversity like AI software.

“This sector is booming, experiencing enormous investment but almost all of the capital invested is being awarded to businesses founded only by men.

“Policy reform must focus on the inclusion of women and under-represented groups in this space to have tangible impact on equity and innovation.”

Professor Helen Margetts, the Institute’s public policy programme director, said: “The lack of gender diversity in technology, and specifically in AI, constrains the wide variety of perspectives needed to encourage innovation.

“This important research shows there’s a lot of work to be done but prioritising gender diversity is crucial to ensure we have a well-rounded and versatile economy.”