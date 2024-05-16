Thug dodges jail despite stamping on head of man who hugged his girlfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thug dodges jail despite stamping on head of man who hugged his girlfriend

As they left The Snuggery on Market Street, Donald Stewart punched his victim in the face, knocking him to the ground.

By Danny McKay
The attack happened in the alley next to The Snuggery. Image: Google
The attack happened in the alley next to The Snuggery. Image: Google

A violent thug who attacked a man who hugged his girlfriend – knocking him unconscious and stamping on his head – has avoided a prison sentence.

Donald Stewart argued with the man in The Snuggery on Market Street – but when the pair were kicked out things became violent and he lashed out.

As they left the bar into the alleyway outside, Stewart punched his victim in the face, knocking him to the ground where he repeatedly stamped on his head.

The 43-year-old continued the brutal stamps even as his victim was knocked unconscious and lay motionless on the ground.

Stewart pled guilty to assault to severe injury and danger of life at an earlier hearing when the court heard a detailed narrative of the circumstances of the offence.

Sentence was deferred for background reports and he has now returned to the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to learn his fate.

‘In many situations like this, victim would suffer serious consequences’

In his mitigation, defence agent Kevin Longino highlighted the age of the incident, on December 28 2019, and explained his client had since turned his life around and dealt with his alcohol issues.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Stewart: “This is a very serious charge indeed.

“In this particular case, although there was some danger to the complainer’s life from the sheer nature of the attack, in actual fact he did not suffer injuries of a particularly serious nature.

“I appreciate he did suffer a broken ankle but the really serious aspect of the assault is what you did with your foot.

“In many situations like this, someone who was the victim of an attack like this would suffer very serious consequences.

“It’s a matter of great fortune for both you and the complainer that such injuries did not actually occur.”

As a direct alternative to prison, the sheriff ordered Stewart, of Nellfield Place, Aberdeen, to complete 300 hours of unpaid work – the maximum which can be imposed.

