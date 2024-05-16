Oldmeldrum man handed unpaid work for exposing himself to female postal workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oldmeldrum man handed unpaid work for exposing himself to female postal workers

John Pickford's victims were commended for their "courage" in coming forward to give evidence against him.

By David McPhee
John Pickford was found guilty to two charges of exposing himself to postal workers at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
A pensioner has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after he was convicted of exposing himself to two female postal workers.

John Pickford was found guilty following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of intentionally showing his private parts to the women as they carried out their jobs.

Both women reported the 68-year-old to police after they approached his home to deliver mail but were met by Pickford exposing his genitals.

The court heard how one postwoman was subjected to various instances of the same behaviour by Pickford for nearly a year.

Despite his conviction, the court heard Pickford continues to protest his innocence over the offences.

Incidents happened at accused’s home

The charges states that he “intentionally exposed” his private parts to one woman on various occasions between September 2021 and August 2022.

A second charge also states that Pickford exposed his genitals to a second postal worker “with the intention that she would see them”.

Both incidents occurred at Pickford’s home address on Provost Florence Drive, Oldmeldrum.

His defence solicitor John McLeod told the court that his client continues to maintain his innocence despite the guilty verdict handed down by Sheriff Lesley Johnston last month.

She found him guilty of two sex offences involving female postal workers.

“Mr Pickford has no previous convictions of any kind prior to this,” Mr McLeod said, adding: “I do not think there is a chance the court is ever likely to see this man again.”

“He now just wants to put this behind him,” the solicitor said.

John Pickford was found guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Victims showed ‘courage’

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Pickford: “You were found guilty of these offences on the complaint after trial.

“You maintain your innocence and claim that you did not intentionally expose yourself in the manner libelled.

“I did not accept that at trial and it’s my belief that you intentionally exposed yourself to these two postal workers.

“I found both complainers to be entirely credible and reliable and they showed courage in coming to court to give their evidence.”

Sheriff Johnston made Pickford subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

