Oldmeldrum man handed unpaid work for exposing himself to female postal workers

A pensioner has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after he was convicted of exposing himself to two female postal workers.

John Pickford was found guilty following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of intentionally showing his private parts to the women as they carried out their jobs.

Both women reported the 68-year-old to police after they approached his home to deliver mail but were met by Pickford exposing his genitals.

The court heard how one postwoman was subjected to various instances of the same behaviour by Pickford for nearly a year.

Despite his conviction, the court heard Pickford continues to protest his innocence over the offences.

Incidents happened at accused’s home

The charges states that he “intentionally exposed” his private parts to one woman on various occasions between September 2021 and August 2022.

A second charge also states that Pickford exposed his genitals to a second postal worker “with the intention that she would see them”.

Both incidents occurred at Pickford’s home address on Provost Florence Drive, Oldmeldrum.

His defence solicitor John McLeod told the court that his client continues to maintain his innocence despite the guilty verdict handed down by Sheriff Lesley Johnston last month.

She found him guilty of two sex offences involving female postal workers.

“Mr Pickford has no previous convictions of any kind prior to this,” Mr McLeod said, adding: “I do not think there is a chance the court is ever likely to see this man again.”

“He now just wants to put this behind him,” the solicitor said.

Victims showed ‘courage’

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Pickford: “You were found guilty of these offences on the complaint after trial.

“You maintain your innocence and claim that you did not intentionally expose yourself in the manner libelled.

“I did not accept that at trial and it’s my belief that you intentionally exposed yourself to these two postal workers.

“I found both complainers to be entirely credible and reliable and they showed courage in coming to court to give their evidence.”

Sheriff Johnston made Pickford subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

