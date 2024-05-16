Teacher sentenced for sexual assault at Aberdeen Salvation Army concert

A music teacher found guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman during a Salvation Army concert is now on the sex offenders register.

Dean Bromage has been ordered to perform unpaid work after being convicted of groping the woman in two separate incidents.

Bromage had denied leaning back and touching the woman between her legs and touching her breast during the charity performances.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the incidents happened in Edinburgh and Aberdeen, respectively, between May 2018 and February 2019.

After the Edinburgh incident, Bromage told the woman that she “probably enjoyed it”.

During his trial, married Bromage said his accuser was committing perjury but a sheriff believed the woman’s version of events and found Bromage guilty.

Witness’ courage

Sentencing Bromage, of Monifieth, Sheriff John Rafferty said: “You are aware of the offence you have been convicted of and the consequences it may have and probably will have on your career.

“The court is very much aware of the courage the witnesses exhibited in coming to court and giving evidence.

“The court wishes to recognise that.

“This must have been a distressing matter which has inevitably had a degree of lasting effect on the complainer.”

Bromage claimed he could not remember the incident in Edinburgh ever occurring.

A family friend and senior member of the Salvation Army band claimed Bromage was falling after swinging on a chair and “propped himself” onto the girl before making the “flippant” remark.

Bromage previously claimed he had issues with people’s “personal space” and if he did touch the woman he would have made a “funny comment about it”.

Trial evidence

In her evidence, the woman said of the Aberdeen incident: “He came up to me and he brushed his right hand over my chest. He didn’t say anything.

“I was very confused and I didn’t really know what had happened.”

Of Edinburgh, she said: “Mr Bromage leaned back to pass a message to those who were in the band.

“He leaned back into line and as he did so, he ran his hand up between my legs.

“I stepped away before he could go any higher.

“It was going up my leg. It was not appropriate at all.

“It was unwanted sexual touching. I was outraged.

“He leaned in and said: ‘Sorry, that was an accident – but you probably enjoyed it’.

“I was further outraged. How dare he say something like that?”

The woman came forward after reading how Bromage was cleared by a jury in 2021 of engaging in sexual activity with pupils at a school in Fife.

Sentencing

The first offender – who is not teaching at present – was convicted at Dundee Sheriff Court of sexually assaulting the woman at the Salvation Army Halls on Castle Street, Aberdeen and on Gorgie Road, Edinburgh.

He was ordered to perform 180 hours of unpaid work and must engage with the Tay Project rehabilitation scheme for sex offenders.

He will be subject to supervision for two years and must comply with the terms of the Sex Offenders Register for the same period.