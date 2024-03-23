Strength of sterling overcomes local price rises in holiday hotspots – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Strength of sterling overcomes local price rises in holiday hotspots – report

By Press Association
The strength of sterling is overcoming local price rises for UK holidaymakers visiting many popular destinations, according to new research (Nick Ansell/PA)
The strength of sterling is overcoming local price rises for UK holidaymakers visiting many popular destinations, according to new research (Nick Ansell/PA)

The strength of sterling is overcoming local price rises for UK holidaymakers visiting many popular destinations, according to new research.

Post Office Travel Money said UK travellers are paying less than a year ago for meals, drinks and other tourist items in 25 of 40 resorts and cities analysed.

Local prices for tourist commodities have risen over the past 12 months in four-fifths of destinations, but the impact of this has been largely negated as 90% of best-selling foreign currencies have weakened compared with sterling.

The study of the cost of eight tourist items found Vietnam’s Hoi An was the cheapest location surveyed, with the cost of eight tourist items for UK holidaymakers falling by 14.4% year-on-year.

A three-course evening meal for two including a bottle of house wine was found to typically cost just £39.20.

Cape Town in South Africa was found to be the destination with the second lowest prices, followed by Mombasa, Kenya; Tokyo, Japan; and the Algarve, Portugal.

At the other end of the scale, the most expensive location analysed was Tamarindo, Costa Rica.

This was attributed to the growing strength of the Costa Rica colon.

Other destinations with the highest costs for tourist items were found to be New York, USA; St John’s, Antigua; and Rodney Bay, St Lucia.

Laura Plunkett, head of Post Office Travel Money, said: “The barometer results make it clear how important it will be this year to consider how sterling’s strength has impacted individual destinations.

“Holidaymakers intending to travel long-haul can expect to get more for their money because the pound has gained ground in most destinations.

“By comparison, sterling’s gain against the euro has been more modest so it will pay to compare eurozone destinations to see which offer the cheapest prices.

“Portugal and Cyprus look the best choices for bargain hunters.”