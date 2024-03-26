Papa Johns: Full list of 43 restaurants set to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Papa Johns: Full list of 43 restaurants set to close

By Press Association
Papa John’s has confirmed the locations of 43 UK restaurants set for closure (Alamy/PA)
Papa Johns has confirmed the locations of 43 UK restaurants it will shut within the next two months.

The takeaway pizza business said earlier this year that it planned to shut a raft of “underperforming” restaurants.

It said on Tuesday that it will close the restaurants by mid-May following a consultation process.

The following restaurants are set to shut:

-Barnsley, South Yorkshire
-Bebington, Merseyside
-Bexhill, East Sussex
-Billericay, Essex
-Bromley, Greater London
-Coulsdon, Greater London
-Cricklewood, Greater London
-Darlington, County Durham
-Doncaster, South Yorkshire
-Durham, County Durham
-East Dulwich, Greater London
-East Grinstead, West Sussex
-Eastbourne, East Sussex
-Hailsham, East Sussex
-Harringay, Greater London
-Harrogate, North Yorkshire
-Hendon, Greater London
-Horsham, West Sussex
-Lancaster, Lancashire
-Leeds Meanwood, West Yorkshire
-Liverpool West Derby Road, Merseyside
-Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire
-Mottingham, Greater London
-Northwood Hills, Greater London
-Peacehaven, East Sussex
-Peckham, Greater London
-Penge, Greater London
-Putney, Greater London
-Redhill, Surrey
-Rochdale, Greater Manchester
-Rotherham, South Yorkshire
-Ruislip, Greater London
-Runcorn, Cheshire
-Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire
-Sittingbourne, Kent
-Southport, Merseyside
-St Helens, Merseyside
-Stoke Newington, Greater London
-Tunbridge Wells, Kent
-Upminster, Greater London
-Watford St Albans Road, Hertfordshire
-Whitton, Greater London
-Wimbledon, Greater London