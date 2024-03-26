Papa Johns: Full list of 43 restaurants set to close

Papa Johns has confirmed the locations of 43 UK restaurants it will shut within the next two months.

The takeaway pizza business said earlier this year that it planned to shut a raft of “underperforming” restaurants.

It said on Tuesday that it will close the restaurants by mid-May following a consultation process.

The following restaurants are set to shut:

-Barnsley, South Yorkshire

-Bebington, Merseyside

-Bexhill, East Sussex

-Billericay, Essex

-Bromley, Greater London

-Coulsdon, Greater London

-Cricklewood, Greater London

-Darlington, County Durham

-Doncaster, South Yorkshire

-Durham, County Durham

-East Dulwich, Greater London

-East Grinstead, West Sussex

-Eastbourne, East Sussex

-Hailsham, East Sussex

-Harringay, Greater London

-Harrogate, North Yorkshire

-Hendon, Greater London

-Horsham, West Sussex

-Lancaster, Lancashire

-Leeds Meanwood, West Yorkshire

-Liverpool West Derby Road, Merseyside

-Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire

-Mottingham, Greater London

-Northwood Hills, Greater London

-Peacehaven, East Sussex

-Peckham, Greater London

-Penge, Greater London

-Putney, Greater London

-Redhill, Surrey

-Rochdale, Greater Manchester

-Rotherham, South Yorkshire

-Ruislip, Greater London

-Runcorn, Cheshire

-Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire

-Sittingbourne, Kent

-Southport, Merseyside

-St Helens, Merseyside

-Stoke Newington, Greater London

-Tunbridge Wells, Kent

-Upminster, Greater London

-Watford St Albans Road, Hertfordshire

-Whitton, Greater London

-Wimbledon, Greater London