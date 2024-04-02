Heathrow executive Emma Gilthorpe to take the helm at Royal Mail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heathrow executive Emma Gilthorpe to take the helm at Royal Mail

By Press Association
Emma Gilthorpe will join the group on May 1 (PA)
Royal Mail has ended its hunt for a new top boss after appointing Heathrow Airport senior executive Emma Gilthorpe to the helm at a crucial time for the postal service.

Owner International Distributions Services (IDS) said Ms Gilthorpe will join the group on May 1, before becoming Royal Mail chief executive in the summer following a handover with interim boss Martin Seidenberg.

Ms Gilthorpe is currently chief operating officer at Heathrow Airport, where she has worked since 2009.

She replaces Mr Seidenberg, who took on the job alongside his existing role as chief executive of the wider IDS group last October when embattled former Royal Mail boss Simon Thompson quit just weeks after agreeing a deal to end a bitter dispute with the firm’s main union.

Ms Gilthorpe’s appointment comes at a critical juncture for Royal Mail, with Ofcom considering options that could see Royal Mail cut its six-days-a-week service or extend delivery times.

Emma Gilthorpe will become chief executive of Royal Mail Group in the summer (Royal Mail/PA)

The industry regulator revealed in a long-awaited report in January that an overhaul of the universal postal service could see Royal Mail’s letter delivery service slashed from six days to five, or even three, a week.

The other option being reviewed is to extend how long it takes letters to be delivered, meaning that it would take three or more days for most letters to arrive, but with a more expensive next-day delivery service available when required.

Ofcom has since been consulting on the proposals, with a deadline for responses by April 3, while it aims to report back in the summer.

The possible plans have sparked an outcry, while ministers have been quick to dismiss any suggestion that the Government would sanction the scrapping of Saturday deliveries.

Mr Seidenberg, group chief executive of IDS, said: “Emma has an impressive track record of delivering major strategic change programmes whilst driving up performance.

“She will bring a customer and employee-centric approach to delivering Royal Mail’s transformation for the benefit of all our stakeholders.”

Ms Gilthorpe has been in her role at Heathrow since 2020, which saw her oversee the airport’s response to the pandemic.

She also previously held a number of senior roles at the airport, which saw her head up strategy, regulation and sustainability.

Before Heathrow, she worked in a number of strategy, policy and commercial roles in the telecoms sector, at BT and Cable and Wireless.

Ms Gilthorpe said: “It is an exciting time to be joining Royal Mail at this crucial period for the company.

“Royal Mail is a great British brand with a long and proud history.

“Now is the time to ensure it has a successful future too, working in partnership with our employees, customers and all our stakeholders to continue to modernise Royal Mail and deliver the high standards of service our customers rightly expect.”

Under its universal service obligation (USO), Royal Mail must deliver letters six days a week to all 32 million addresses in the UK for the price of a stamp.

Royal Mail has urged the Government and Ofcom to review its obligations, arguing that it is no longer workable or cost effective, given the decline in addressed letter post.

The firm recorded a £419 million loss in its previous financial year, while it was also fined £5.6 million last year for failing to meet its delivery targets.

Ofcom has estimated that cutting Royal Mail’s letter delivery service to just three days could save it up to £650 million.

Royal Mail has warned it may need a government subsidy to survive unless the universal service is reformed.

In May last year, former Royal Mail boss Mr Thompson announced plans to quit following a bruising fight with the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

He had been in the role for just two years, during which time he oversaw the first set of strikes since Royal Mail was privatised and a massive and expensive cybersecurity breach, while he was hauled back in front of MPs who accused him of giving them incorrect information.