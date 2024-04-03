Royal Mail warns of possible job cuts under plans to cut second-class service

Royal Mail has warned up to 1,000 jobs could be axed under plans put forward to the industry watchdog to scrap second-class letter deliveries on Saturdays and cut the service to every other week day.

In its submission to Ofcom’s consultation on the future of the universal postal service, Royal Mail said its proposals would see all non first-class letter deliveries – including second class and bulk business mail – reduced to every other day during the week.

It would keep a six-day-a-week service for first-class mail in a climbdown on previous calls for all Saturday letter deliveries to be scrapped.

Royal Mail said the proposals, if given the go-ahead, would save it up to £300 million a year.

It revealed there would be “fewer than 1,000” voluntary redundancies as the plans would mean daily delivery routes cut by between 7,000 to 9,000 within two years.

The group insisted it would not expect to make any compulsory redundancies and hopes the roles can be reduced through natural staff turnover.

It claimed the proposals would not need a change in legislation, given it would still be delivering first-class post six days a week and called for Ofcom to put the changes in place by April next year.

Royal Mail said: “The proposal is designed to create a more financially stable future for the business and its shareholders, protecting tens of thousands of jobs and the best terms and conditions in the industry.

“It closely aligns to changes successfully made in comparable countries – in Europe and around the world – over recent years, with limited changes for customers.”