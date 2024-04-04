Small firms and schools get protection from rip-off energy contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Small firms and schools get protection from rip-off energy contracts

By Press Association
Businesses will be given extra protections later this year (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Thousands of small businesses, schools and charities will be given extra protection from being ripped off in their energy contracts under new rules announced on Thursday.

The Government and Ofgem said companies with under 50 employees – around 99% of all firms in Great Britain, will be brought under the umbrella of the Energy Ombudsman.

Companies with fewer than 10 employees had already been covered by the protections, which allow them to get free support from the ombudsman in a similar way to households.

But the expansion extends that option and other protections to another 200,000 businesses, the Government previously said when it started to consult on the changes.

While households are protected by the ombudsman, many businesses have not been in the past. Instead, businesses were expected to be more savvy and shop around, which was meant to root out foul play in the sector.

Unlike households, small businesses often use so-called energy brokers, which are meant to find them the best deal.

Energy bill
The move is designed to protect firms against being ripped off in their energy contracts (PA)

“This can leave smaller organisations vulnerable to unfair fees, with only the courts as a route to redress,” the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said on Thursday.

The change from the Government which allows small businesses to go to the ombudsman comes side-by-side with changes from energy regulator Ofgem designed to protect the same companies.

These changes include a requirement for brokers to “provide full transparency over fees” in the contracts, which allows their business customers to assess what they are getting.

Energy suppliers will also be banned from working with brokers who are not signed up to a redress scheme.

Some of the changes will come into force from July 1, others by the end of the year.

“Too many businesses have experienced issues with some energy suppliers, from difficulty getting the right contracts, unexplained price hikes, and poor customer service,” said Ofgem director general for markets Tim Jarvis.

Small and micro businesses can be defined by how many people they employ, but can also be defined based on their gas or electricity use.