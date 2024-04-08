Service to help prevent payments being misdirected notches up two billion checks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Service to help prevent payments being misdirected notches up two billion checks

By Press Association
A name-matching service has reached the milestone of two billion checks having been carried out, according to payments operator Pay.UK (Yui Mok/PA)
A name-matching service which helps to stop people mistakenly sending payments to the wrong person or a scammer has reached the milestone of two billion checks having been carried out, according to payments operator Pay.UK.

Confirmation of Payee (CoP) was launched in 2020 and acts as an extra layer of protection when people are transferring money.

It is designed to help reduce misdirected payments and provide assurance that payments are being sent to the intended account holder.

The initiative prompts banking customers to verify that the name they put in to a payment request matches the name on the account receiving the payment.

If the names do not match, the customer is alerted and informed of the risks of going ahead with a payment when a match cannot be confirmed.

In some cases, the customer may have simply accidentally put in the wrong details.

In others, something more sinister could be going on and a mismatch may happen due to the intended recipient actually being an impersonation scammer.

Fraudsters will often pose as legitimate organisations or claim to be someone they are not to try to trick people into transferring cash.

More than 100 organisations have implemented CoP since its launch.

Kate Frankish, chief business development officer and anti-fraud lead at Pay.UK, operator of the UK’s retail payments system, said: “Two billion checks is not only a significant milestone, it provides unequivocal evidence on the key role CoP plays in protecting customers from becoming victims of fraud.

“The service has been instrumental in reducing fraud and misdirected payments. As we move forward, we remain committed to developing innovative solutions to stay ahead of fraudsters and protect end-users in the ever-changing digital and payments landscape.

“October this year will see the Payment System Regulator’s (PSR) new mandatory reimbursement framework for APP (authorised push payment) fraud put into action, which will change the way consumers are reimbursed when fraud is committed against them.

“The sending bank is liable to refund the victim within five days and the receiving bank is then liable to refund 50% to the sending bank. This regulation has driven the focus on ways to prevent fraud in the first case, of which CoP is one of the multi-layered solutions in the market.

“CoP has played a significant role in reducing fraud and misdirected payments, and we remain committed to developing innovative solutions to stay ahead of fraudsters and protect end-users in the ever-changing digital and payments landscape.”