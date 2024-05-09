Foster carer accused of indecently assaulting three girls at locations around Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Foster carer accused of indecently assaulting three girls at locations around Aberdeenshire

Alastair Legge's accusers, now adults, were all under 16 during the period when they claim he touched their private parts and uttered sexual remarks.  

By David McPhee
The three girls claim they were indecently assaulted at an address in Macduff. Image: DC Thomson.
The three girls claim they were indecently assaulted at an address in Macduff. Image: DC Thomson.

A north-east foster carer has appeared in court accused of sex offences involving three teenage girls.

Alastair Legge, 51, is facing a series of charges that allege he indecently assaulted the girls at various locations and during car journeys around Aberdeenshire.

Legge’s accusers, now adults, were all under 16 during the period when they claim he touched their private parts and uttered sexual remarks.

One girl was 13 years old when she claims she was indecently touched by Legge.

Girls claim accused touched them

The charges against Legge allege that in the early 2000s he seized the body, touched the leg and attempted to kiss the girl at a property in Portsoy, Alford Transport Museum, an address in Macduff and within a car during a journey to Peterhead.

He is also accused of sexual and derogatory remarks and giving the girl money.

Legge is facing an additional charge that he indecently assaulted the girl when she was aged between 15 and 19 by touching her on the leg, buttocks and breast during car journeys in Aberdeenshire and at a house in Macduff.

It is also claimed Legge tried to seize the girl by the body before again trying to give her money by forcing it inside her bra.

The charge also alleges that he grabbed her underwear and tried to lift her skirt.

Two other girls made claims

A second girl has accused him of improperly touching her body and buttocks and uttering derogatory remarks.

These incidents are also alleged to have occurred at an address in Macduff and during car journeys around the north-east of Scotland when she was aged between 14 and 17.

During the same period, a third female claims Legge indecently assaulted her by touching her backside and staring at her breasts.

It is also claimed that he uttered sexual and derogatory remarks to her when she was aged between 14 and 17.

The case against Legge, of Durn Road, Portsoy, will be called again at Aberdeen Sheriff Court next month.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

