Foster carer accused of indecently assaulting three girls at locations around Aberdeenshire

A north-east foster carer has appeared in court accused of sex offences involving three teenage girls.

Alastair Legge, 51, is facing a series of charges that allege he indecently assaulted the girls at various locations and during car journeys around Aberdeenshire.

Legge’s accusers, now adults, were all under 16 during the period when they claim he touched their private parts and uttered sexual remarks.

One girl was 13 years old when she claims she was indecently touched by Legge.

Girls claim accused touched them

The charges against Legge allege that in the early 2000s he seized the body, touched the leg and attempted to kiss the girl at a property in Portsoy, Alford Transport Museum, an address in Macduff and within a car during a journey to Peterhead.

He is also accused of sexual and derogatory remarks and giving the girl money.

Legge is facing an additional charge that he indecently assaulted the girl when she was aged between 15 and 19 by touching her on the leg, buttocks and breast during car journeys in Aberdeenshire and at a house in Macduff.

It is also claimed Legge tried to seize the girl by the body before again trying to give her money by forcing it inside her bra.

The charge also alleges that he grabbed her underwear and tried to lift her skirt.

Two other girls made claims

A second girl has accused him of improperly touching her body and buttocks and uttering derogatory remarks.

These incidents are also alleged to have occurred at an address in Macduff and during car journeys around the north-east of Scotland when she was aged between 14 and 17.

During the same period, a third female claims Legge indecently assaulted her by touching her backside and staring at her breasts.

It is also claimed that he uttered sexual and derogatory remarks to her when she was aged between 14 and 17.

The case against Legge, of Durn Road, Portsoy, will be called again at Aberdeen Sheriff Court next month.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.