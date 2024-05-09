Man who stabbed two children in Inverness facing length jail term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who stabbed two children in Inverness facing length jail term

Max Roberts-Dineen, 35, attacked the 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl beside the Caledonian Canal.

By Dave Finlay
An armed attacker who wounded two teenagers at a canal footpath after he was freed on bail was warned today that he faced a lengthy jail sentence.

Max Roberts-Dineen, 35, encountered the girl and boy and assaulted both victims with a knife as they made their way along beside the Caledonian Canal, in Inverness.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that neither of the victims knew Roberts-Dineen before he launched the attacks on them on August 19 last year.

A judge told Roberts-Dineen that what he did was “disgraceful”  in attacking two young members of the public with a knife and inflicting serious injury on one of them.

Lord Mulholland said: “The public will need to be protected from you.”

The judge told him via a TV link to Inverness jail: “Be under no illusions you will be sentenced to a lengthy sentence of imprisonment.”

Dog walkers threatened with knife

Roberts-Dineen admitted stabbing the 16-year-old boy on the body with a knife to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of life at the footpath near to the Seaport marina in Inverness.

He also pled guilty to assaulting the 15-year-old girl by striking her on the body with the knife to her injury.

Roberts-Dineen committed the offences after he was released on bail on May 15 last year at Inverness Sheriff Court.

He also admitted that on May 12 last year at Glenurquhart Road, in Inverness, he acted in a threatening manner by following two men walking their dogs, brandishing a knife at them and threatening to stab them, when his case called in court today.

Advocate depute Brian Gill KC said that Roberts-Dineen, who is currently remanded in custody, has not previously received a prison sentence although his previous convictions include an assault.

Boy was bleeding heavily

The prosecutor said that a 999 call was made after the earlier incident and police saw Roberts-Dineen in the street.

He was under the influence of alcohol and told them he had been drinking whisky. He was found to have two knives.

During the later incident the teenagers were making their way along the towpath together with the boy on his bike and the girl on foot when they became aware of Roberts-Dineen.

Mr Gill told the court: “Neither of them knew the accused.”

Roberts-Dineen struck the boy with a knife leaving him bleeding heavily from his side and struck the girl on the back with the weapon.

The boy was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and a chest drain was inserted after he was found to have suffered a collapsed lung.

Sentence deferred

The prosecutor said he is expected to make a full recovery but has been left with a scar. The girl sustained a superficial injury.

Police found Roberts-Dineen with a bottle of alcohol and a knife in the pocket of his jeans after the attacks.

He was seen by a doctor and told him that he was diagnosed with autism, sometimes heard voices and was a heavy drinker.

Defence counsel Bill Adam said Roberts-Dineen was “deeply ashamed” of having committed the offences.

Sentence was deferred on the knife attacker until June 7 at the High Court in Aberdeen for the preparation of a background report on him and risk assessment.

 

