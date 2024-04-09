Abrdn victim of ‘corporate bullying’ over vowel-free rebrand, says director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Abrdn victim of ‘corporate bullying’ over vowel-free rebrand, says director

By Press Association
Abrdn as rebranded from Standard Life Aberdeen in 2021 (Abrdn/PA)
Abrdn as rebranded from Standard Life Aberdeen in 2021 (Abrdn/PA)

Abdrn is the victim of “corporate bullying” in the media after it scrapped vowels from its name in a heavily-criticised rebrand, according to a banking boss at the firm.

The investment company changed its name from Standard Life Aberdeen in 2021 after working with agency Wolff Olins for its new identity.

Peter Branner, chief investment officer at the business, hit out at the criticism, in comments which have also faced fresh mockery.

He told Financial News: “I understand that corporate bullying to some extent is part of the game with the press, even though it’s a little childish to keep hammering the missing vowels in our name.

“Would you do that with an individual? How would you look at a person who makes fun of your name day in, day out? It’s probably not ethical to do it.

“But apparently with companies it is different.”

The company, which had been formed by a £3.8 billion merger in 2017, launched the major rebrand four years later after selling its Standard Life name as it exited the UK and European life insurance market.

Stephen Bird, chief executive of Abrdn, defended the change at the time and said its clients had “fully embraced” the move.

However, the change prompted criticism from City analysts and media commentators, who joked the company was “disemvowelled” and had “irritable vowel syndrome”.

Mr Branner’s latest comments also drew fresh criticism.

Financial News joked that the business should “gt ovr it”, while the City AM newspaper referenced the mockery on its front page, with an “aplgy” to the business.