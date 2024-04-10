Lloyds shakes up risk management team in bid to speed up transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lloyds shakes up risk management team in bid to speed up transformation

By Press Association
Lloyds Banking Group is shaking up its risk management team in a bid to speed up transformation (Yui Mok/PA)
Lloyds Banking Group is shaking up its risk management team in a bid to speed up transformation, as a top executive said some processes are time-consuming and blocking the business’s progress, according to new reports.

The restructuring will put a number of roles under threat of redundancy, but will create jobs in other areas.

Lloyds told staff it is “resetting our approach to risk and controls”, according to an internal memo sent last month from chief risk officer Stephen Shelley, seen by the Financial Times.

Mr Shelley said two-thirds of executives think risk management is a blocker to its strategic transformation, while less than half of its workforce believe “intelligent risk-taking is encouraged”, according to the reports.

According to the Accord union, Mr Shelley also told staff last month that the bank needs to “face into the things that we know, or our people tell us, slows down or hinders our attempts to reach the right outcomes”.

The union, which says it represents about 22,000 staff at Lloyds and TSB, said the bank is making significant changes in its approach to risk management which had led to some jobs placed immediately at risk of redundancy.

Around 175 permanent jobs in the bank’s risk division and related roles are under threat of redundancy as a result of the change.

But it is expected to create about 130 roles which are focused on specialist risk and technical expertise.

A spokeswoman for Lloyds said the bank is making progress on its transformation strategy, which it is more than two years into.

The plan includes making the group more efficient and speeding up the pace of its digitisation.

The bank said: “Making changes means not only creating new roles and upskilling colleagues in some parts of the business but also having to say goodbye to talented colleagues who have been a part of the group’s success in the past.

“Where that is unfortunately the case, we will do everything we can to support them with the changes recently announced.

“In this case, there are around 45 role reductions, after new roles being created are factored in.”