Heinz and Mattel join forces to create pink ‘Barbiecue’ sauce

By Press Association
The new Heinz Barbiecue sauce was created in honour of Barbie (Heinz/PA)
Heinz and Mattel have joined forces to launch a pink vegan mayo named Barbiecue sauce.

It follows last year’s “Barbiecore” craze around the blockbuster movie, and arrives in time to coincide with the 65th anniversary of the Barbie brand.

A limited run of 5,000 bottles will be available from Monday at heinztohome.co.uk, followed by another limited run at Tesco from April 17 and Ocado and other retailers from May.

Heinz said the smoky sauce included beetroot extract to achieve the pink colour.

Margot Robbie starred as Barbie in the movie which was a global hit (Ian West/PA)

Thiago Rapp, director of “taste elevation” at Heinz, said: “Barbie well and truly won the hearts of Brits all over again last year, and after seeing the reaction this sauce brought to our fans on social media, we knew we had to make it a reality.

“We’re always looking for ways to innovate and give our fans what they want, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring this iconic partnership with Mattel to life.”

Ruth Henriquez, head of consumer products at Mattel, said: “This partnership with Heinz opens up another avenue for Barbie fans to bring home the world of Barbie.

“Last summer, we worked quickly with Heinz to bring to life the prospect of a Heinz Classic Barbiecue Sauce in digital form, so it’s now so exciting to be able to put the physical product into our kitchen cupboards.

“This collaboration embodies the spirit of innovation and fun that both Mattel and Heinz are known for, and we can’t wait for fans to enjoy this delicious and unique product.”

The bottle has a recommended retail price of £3.39.