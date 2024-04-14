Hospices call on Government to help fund rising staff bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hospices call on Government to help fund rising staff bill

By Press Association
Hospices are facing a huge cash shortfall because of a rising staff bill which is putting services at risk, a charity has warned.

Hospice UK said the Government must provide cash urgently after its analysis showed hospices will need £120 million to match upcoming pay rises in the NHS.

Most of hospice expenditure (71%) is spent on staff, with hospices recruiting from the same pool of staff as the health service, Hospice UK told the PA news agency.

This means they must try to match NHS salaries to attract and retain nurses, healthcare assistants, physiotherapists and other workers.

At present, hospices do not receive funding to match NHS pay and are forced to try to raise extra cash from local communities.

However, Hospice UK said rising costs, such as energy and food prices, together with squeezed donations as people cope with an increased cost of living, mean hospices are currently budgeting for a total deficit of £186 million this year.

Toby Porter, chief executive of Hospice UK, said: “Hospices are a critical part of the health and care system, providing care and support to 300,000 people a year across the UK.

“But right now rising staff and energy costs are stretching their finances to the extreme. Nearly all hospices are budgeting for a loss this year.

“Hospices are committed to paying their brilliant staff a fair wage, but without proper Government support, they will need to try and find the funds to do so through the income they raise from charity shops, marathon runs and bake sales.

“It is just not realistic to expect them to do so at a time when the cost-of-living crisis is affecting their supporters.

“We are asking for the Government to recognise this by finding a way to support hospices to keep pace with NHS pay rises this year and next.

“If they fail to do so, services will inevitably be cut.”

Data suggests that adult hospices have to raise around two-thirds of their income from charitable fundraising, while the figure for children’s hospices is four-fifths.

Trevor Johnson, chief executive at Acorns Children’s Hospice in Birmingham, said: “Hospices like Acorns are essential partners in the healthcare system, providing services that help ease pressure on the NHS and a level of love, care and support that many families cannot find anywhere else.

“However, like all employers, Acorns is facing a higher salary cost for the year in order to keep pace with the NHS and wider employment market and to attract and retain the specialist roles we need to be able to support the families who depend on us.

“These rising costs present a huge challenge and outstrip our ability to raise money through fundraising or income from our charity shops, as unlike most businesses we cannot pass our rising costs on to the consumer.

“The situation is comparable to the Covid crisis – during which the Government stepped in to offer a lifeline to vital services like Acorns.

“Similar action is needed now for the sector.”

Rhona Baillie, chief executive of the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow, said it was experiencing challenges in attracting suitable qualified clinical staff.

“With the increase in NHS salaries, we have no option but to match these salaries or face losing even more staff,” she said.

“Without statutory funding to match the NHS salary increase, we are in the position of having to fundraise even more money from the public to bridge the gap to ensure we are able to continue caring for our patients.”

Irene McKie, chief executive of the Strathcarron Hospice in the Forth Valley, said: “Our highly specialised Hospice at Home service supports over 400 people a week, the same amount as our inpatient unit.

“Yet lack of funding means we have been unable to expand the service the way we want, despite government moves to allow more people to choose to die at home and the huge pressure it removes from the NHS, at a time when hospitals are struggling to find beds.

“We need to raise around £102,000 a week to keep all our hospice services operating at the current level with the same amount of staff.

“We face £1.1 million additional running costs this year alone, due to two years of pay rises and high inflation. To further reduce our costs, we would have to cut or reduce services.

“It’s incredibly frustrating.”

Jack Wood, director of income generation at Ashgate Hospice in Chesterfield, added: “The challenges facing hospices across the UK are deeply concerning.

“Here at Ashgate Hospice we face the stark reality that we need to raise £25,000 from our local community every single day in order to provide our care.

“We know that over 2,400 people in North Derbyshire will need our vital end-of-life care this year, and that need is only going to grow in the coming years.

“The sharp rise in living expenses, exacerbated by the current economic climate, further adds to our financial burden.

“With the number of patients needing our services projected to rise, our current funding levels will make it impossible to meet this growing demand.”

The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for comment.