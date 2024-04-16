B&M plans more store openings as yearly sales jump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
B&M plans more store openings as yearly sales jump

By Press Association
Discount retailer B&M has revealed its sales jumped by a tenth over the past year (B&M/PA)
Discount retailer B&M has revealed its sales jumped by a tenth over the past year, as cost-conscious shoppers continued to hunt for deals.

The chain, which sells everything from household furniture and DIY products to cupboard staples and clothing, said it had a “relentless” focus on low prices for everyday products.

B&M European Value Retail, which also incorporates Heron Foods and B&M in France, said group revenues increased by 10.1% to £5.5 billion in the year to the end of March, compared with the previous year.

A B&M Bargains shop sign
The retailer saw yearly sales rise by a tenth (B&M/PA)

This was driven by a higher volume of sales and revenues increasing on a like-for-like basis, meaning it excludes newer stores which skew the comparison.

Revenue growth also benefited from an extra week of trading including in the financial year, as well as Easter being celebrated earlier in the year.

In the UK, sales at B&M hit £4.4 billion, which was 3.7% higher than the previous year on a like-for-like basis, driven by customers buying more products.

B&M opened 47 new stores across the UK last year as it continued its rapid expansion across the country.

It also acquired up to 51 store locations from rival retailer Wilko, which collapsed last year and was forced to shut its 400 UK shops and make almost all of its 12,500 workers redundant.

B&M said the stores it had reopened were performing better than its expectations.

Meanwhile, the group said it was expecting its annual profits to be at the top-end of its previous guidance.

Adjusted earnings, excluding costs like interest and and tax, are predicted to be £629 million, which would be nearly a tenth higher than the prior year.

Alex Russo, B&M’s chief executive, said the retailer has a “relentless focus on everyday low prices, great product ranges and excellence in operational standards”.

He said plans remain on track to open at least 45 B&M UK stores in each of the next two financial years.