Trade union law in breach of workers rights, Supreme Court rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Trade union law in breach of workers rights, Supreme Court rules

By Press Association
The Supreme Court appeal was brought by a member of Unison (PA)
The Supreme Court appeal was brought by a member of Unison (PA)

UK trade union law breaches workers’ rights and “encourages and legitimises unfair and unreasonable conduct by employers”, the Supreme Court has ruled.

On Wednesday, five justices at the UK’s highest court unanimously ruled that the UK has breached its duties over the right to take part in lawful strikes in what Unison’s general secretary described as the “most important industrial action case for decades”.

Judges were considering the case of Fiona Mercer, a care worker who was suspended by her employer after taking part in a planned strike.

Ms Mercer previously took legal action against the Alternative Futures Group, a charity providing a range of care services across north-west England, after she was suspended in 2019.

In 2022, three Court of Appeal judges ruled against Ms Mercer, a member of Unison and a union representative, following an intervention on behalf of the Business Secretary, and overturned a ruling made by a judge sitting in an employment appeal tribunal.

But in a judgment on Wednesday, Lady Simler found the law had a “complete absence” of protection against sanctions short of dismissal intended to deter or punish trade union members from taking part in lawful strikes.

Lady Simler, whose ruling was supported by four other justices, said: “In my judgment the right of an employer to impose any sanction at all short of dismissal for participation in lawful industrial action nullifies the right to take lawful strike action.

“If employees can only take strike action by exposing themselves to detrimental treatment, the right dissolves.”

She continued: “It is hard to see what pressing social need is served by a general rule that has the effect of excluding protection from sanctions short of dismissal for taking lawful strike action in all circumstances.”

The judge added that the legislation at the heart of the case “both encourages and legitimises unfair and unreasonable conduct by employers”.

Lady Simler also said that the protection in place was limited to strike action taken outside of working hours, adding that “to withhold labour at a time when the employer has no expectation of labour being provided is unlikely to have any consequence”.

Supreme Court stock
Union chiefs said it was the most important case of its kind in decades (Yui Mok/PA)

She later said there have been no findings of fact about Alternative Futures Group’s intentions “nor about the reasonableness or proportionality of its actions”.

Following the ruling, Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “This is the most important industrial action case for decades.

“It’s a victory for every employee who might one day want to challenge something bad or unfair their employer has done.

“Rogue bosses won’t like it one bit. They’ll no longer be able to punish or ill-treat anyone who dares to take strike action to try to solve any problems at work.

“No-one strikes on a whim. There are many legal hoops to be jumped through first. But when a worker decides to walk out, they should be able to do so, safe in the knowledge they won’t be victimised by a spiteful boss.

“The Government must now close this loophole promptly.

“It won’t cost any money and isn’t difficult to do. Today is a day to celebrate.”

Ms Mercer said: “I’m delighted at today’s outcome. Although it won’t change the way I was treated, it means irresponsible employers will now think twice before behaving badly towards their unhappy staff.

“If they single strikers out for ill-treatment, they’ll now be breaking the law.”