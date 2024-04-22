Vape maker Chill Brands suspends boss amid inside information allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Vape maker Chill Brands suspends boss amid inside information allegations

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Vape and CBD product manufacturer Chill Brands has suspended its chief executive Callum Sommerton after allegations were raised about “the use of inside information”.

The UK-listed company has hired law firm Fieldfisher to carry out an investigation following the claims and it has begun the process of appointing an interim boss.

Chill Brands’ share price plunged as much as 31% in Monday morning trading after the announcement.

Chill Brands said: “This suspension does not constitute disciplinary action or a disciplinary penalty and does not imply any assumption that Mr Sommerton is guilty of any misconduct or that any decision has been made.”

The company added that it will engage with the Financial Conduct Authority over the investigation, and the findings will be reported “in due course”.

It assured customers and shareholders that the company will continue operating as normal in the meantime.

Mr Sommerton said: “I am surprised and disappointed by the allegations.

“I am confident that I will be vindicated and will avoid further comment at this time to allow the process to run its course.”

The London-based company produces and distributes nicotine-free vapes under the Chill Zero brand, and has announced plans to launch its own online marketplace for third-party products.

Chill Brands also makes CBD-based products and chewable sweets called Chill gummies.

Last week, it was rocked by a letter from its largest single shareholder seeking to oust two of its senior directors and requisition an unscheduled general meeting.

Jonathan Swann, who holds a 13.45% stake in the company, demanded the removals of chief commercial officer Antonio Russo and chief operating officer Trevor Taylor, and “that any person appointed as a director of the company since the date of the requisition…be removed”.

Chill Brands’ board responded by saying it was “deeply concerned by this situation and stands behind its directors”.

The manufacturer’s shares have had a rollercoaster year, having fallen as much as 35% in January when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a ban on disposable and single-use vapes.

Mr Sommerton responded at the time by saying many of its products were excluded from the ban because of the addition of USB charging ports, meaning they are reusable.

The ban is expected to come into force next year, including a six-month period for retailers to phase out existing stock.