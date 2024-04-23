Grocery price inflation falls for 14th consecutive month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Grocery price inflation falls for 14th consecutive month

By Press Association
Sales were driven by an increase in promotional offers (Yui Mok/PA Images)
Sales were driven by an increase in promotional offers (Yui Mok/PA Images)

Grocery price inflation fell for the 14th consecutive month in April, driven by an increase in supermarkets’ promotional deals, according to latest figures.

Prices were 3.2% higher than a year ago in the four weeks to April 14, dropping significantly from the 4.5% recorded last month, said analysts Kantar.

Items bought on offer made up 29.3% of supermarket sales, the highest level outside Christmas since June 2021.

The increase in promotional offers handed an estimated £1.3 billion in savings to British shoppers, or £46 per household, according to the research.

Ocado financials
Ocado was the grocer with the strongest growth, according to the latest Kantar data (Ocado/PA)

Overall take-home grocery sales rose by 3.3% for the month.

Researchers pointed to this year’s early Easter as a driver of record confectionery sales, as shoppers bought more than £100 million of sweets and chocolate in the seven days up to and including Easter Sunday.

The number of chocolate eggs sold in the period was 3% higher this spring than last, with 37% of consumers buying one during the week. Hot cross buns were even more popular, bought by 45% of Britons.

Despite the emphasis on deals, the prices of sweets and chocolate were among the fastest risers in supermarket aisles, along with chilled fruit juices and drinks, researchers said.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Worldpanel by Kantar, said: “This emphasis on offers, coupled with falling prices in some categories like toilet tissues, butter and milk, has helped to bring the rate of grocery inflation down for shoppers at the till.”

The data comes after ONS figures last week showed overall inflation fell to 3.2% in March, driven in part by easing in food prices.

Ocado was the fastest-growing grocer, improving sales by 12.5% in the 12 weeks to April 14, ahead of the total online market which grew 6.8%.

Lidl was the fastest-growing supermarket, boosting sales by 9.1% over the same period, handing it a total market share of 8%.

Fellow discounter Aldi reclaimed the 10% market share it last held in September 2023, increasing sales by 2.8%.

Tesco and Sainsbury’s improved sales by 6.8% and 5.9% respectively while spending at Morrisons grew 3.8%. Waitrose and Iceland both saw sales growth of 3.7%.