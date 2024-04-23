UK private sector grows at fastest rate for 11 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK private sector grows at fastest rate for 11 months

By Press Association
Improvement in the UK services sector helped drive private sector growth (Peter Byrne/PA)
The UK’s private sector grew at its fastest rate for almost a year this month, on the back of strong growth for the country’s services industry.

The fresh economic data was a further signal that the UK’s economy gained momentum to exit the recession seen at the end of 2023, according to experts.

On Tuesday, the closely-watched S&P Global/CIPS flash UK purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reported a reading of 54 in April, up from 52.8 in March.

The flash figures, which are based on preliminary data, were the highest reading since May last year.

Any score below 50 indicates that activity is contracting, and any score above means it is growing.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said: “Early PMI survey data for April indicate that the UK economy’s recovery from recession last year continued to gain momentum.

“Improved growth in the service sector offset a renewed downturn in manufacturing to propel overall business growth to the fastest for nearly a year, indicating that GDP (gross domestic product) is rising at a quarterly rate of 0.4% after a 0.3% gain in the first quarter.”

Service sector firms reported an acceleration of growth over the month to the strongest level for 11 months, the survey found.

Companies highlighted rising business and consumer spending, supported by a recovery in broader economic conditions.

However, manufacturing production declined for month, slipping back from growth in March.

Lower output level were linked to “weak market conditions and customer destocking in line with reduced demand”.

The data also showed that input price inflation accelerated in April, with the services sector facing the steepest cost inflation since last July.

Mr Williamson added: “The upturn encouraged firms to take on workers in increased numbers which, alongside April’s rise in the National Living Wage, drove cost pressures sharply higher.

“While the improving economic recovery picture is welcome news, the upward pressure on inflation will add to concerns that a sustainable path to below target inflation has not yet been achieved.”