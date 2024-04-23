Cash to switch offers on current accounts disappear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cash to switch offers on current accounts disappear

By Press Association
Several banks have recently ended offers of cash to switch (PA)
Current account customers looking to switch their provider will find that several offers of free cash have recently vanished, according to a financial information website.

A £175 switching offer from First Direct which launched on March 26 ended on Monday.

Website Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said several other banks, including HSBC, NatWest, Lloyds Bank and Santander, have recently ended offers of cash to switch.

Some banks had been offering as much as £200.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “Consumers will find that the free switching cash perks offered by providers have vanished.

“These perks come and go at different times of the year, but it will be disappointing news for those who were hoping for a free cash boost when switching using the Current Account Switch Service (Cass).”

Ms Springall said the lack of cash incentives should not put people off finding a better current account deal.

She said: “This should not deter switchers from comparing deals, as they could still find a better package if their current account is not working hard enough for them.

“Consumers could still find cashback on spending, or for paying bills, and savers could stand to earn a decent return on a high interest current account. The best package will rely on an individual’s circumstances, so it’s wise to keep that in mind when comparing perks.”

Some banks are offering other perks for switching. For example, Santander has been running a railcard offer for 20 to 25-year-olds, subject to terms and conditions.

Ms Springall added: “The current account market will no doubt see a return of free cash offers, but these typically return when banks and building societies want to draw in new customers, or indeed when they expect consumers to be actively looking to move their deal, such as at the start of a new year.

“Consumers hoping to switch their current account may now pause to do so until free cash offers return to the market. Those not swayed by a free cash boost and ready to move away from their existing provider would be wise to ensure the new account suits their needs and that they can meet any eligibility criteria.”