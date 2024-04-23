Britain’s most and least expensive cities to buy a first home or rent revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Britain’s most and least expensive cities to buy a first home or rent revealed

By Press Association
Aberdeen has been identified by Rightmove as the cheapest city for first-time buyers (Andrew Milligan/PA Archive)
Aberdeen has been identified by Rightmove as the cheapest city for first-time buyers (Andrew Milligan/PA Archive)

Aberdeen has been identified as the least expensive city to get on the property ladder while Carlisle is the cheapest for renters, analysis suggests.

Rightmove found that the average asking price for a first-time buyer-type property with two bedrooms or fewer in Aberdeen is £102,601.

Assuming a 20% deposit, a typical first-time buyer in Aberdeen could pay around £406 per month in mortgage costs, Rightmove calculated.

The average advertised rent in Carlisle meanwhile is £607 per month, the website found.

With a cathedral and pubs that are steeped in history and its commuter links to London, St Albans in Hertfordshire was named by Rightmove as the most expensive city to be a first-time buyer outside London, followed by Cambridge and Winchester.

Oxford city centre
Rightmove found that Oxford was the most expensive city outside London to rent (Andrew Matthews/PA Archive)

Oxford was identified as the most expensive city outside London to rent.

The research looked at more than 50 cities across Britain. It made certain assumptions about mortgage costs, including that first-time buyers in Scotland and Wales had a 20% deposit and were taking out a five-year fixed-rate mortgage at average rates.

It also assumed that first-time buyers in England had a slightly higher deposit, at 25%, reflecting industry averages for deposit sizes, and were taking out a five-year mortgage.

After Aberdeen, Bradford was found to be the next cheapest city to be a first-time buyer, with an average asking price of £107,929, with Sunderland placed third, with an average price tag of £111,263.

The cost of renting a two-bedroom or smaller home has increased by 39% in the last five years, compared with a 19% jump in the cost of buying a two-bedroom or smaller home, Rightmove said.

Rightmove’s property expert Tim Bannister said: “These latest figures highlight why so many people remain determined to get onto the ladder, as the soaring costs of renting has meant buying has remained attractive even with higher mortgage rates.

“Longer mortgage terms are becoming more common as a way to improve overall affordability and reduce monthly payments, though first-time buyers should be aware of what they are paying in interest compared with their actual mortgage.”

Here are the 10 cheapest cities to get on the property ladder according to Rightmove, with the average asking price for a typical first-time buyer home and the typical monthly mortgage payment, assuming a 35-year mortgage term:

1. Aberdeen, £102,601, £406

2. Bradford, £107,929, £400

3. Sunderland, £111,263, £413

4. Carlisle, £111,268, £413

5. Preston, £112,273, £416

6. Hull, £113,920, £423

7. Dundee, £116,191, £460

8. Stoke-On-Trent, £117,113, £434

9. Durham, £125,957, £467

10. Doncaster, £128,062, £475

Here are the 10 most expensive cities to get on the property ladder according to Rightmove, with the average asking price and the typical monthly mortgage payment, assuming a 35-year mortgage term:

1. London, £501,934, £1,862

2. St Albans, £391,964, £1,454

3. Cambridge, £361,429, £1,341

4. Winchester, £344,638, £1,278

5. Oxford, £338,085, £1,254

6. Brighton, £335,402, £1,244

7. Bristol, £280,112, £1,039

8. Chelmsford, £262,522, £974

9. York, £244,834, £908

10. Edinburgh, £239,028, £946

Here are the cheapest cities to rent, according to Rightmove, with the average advertised rent per month:

1. Carlisle, £607

2. Hull, £638

3. Sunderland, £648

4. Stoke-On-Trent, £701

5. Doncaster, £707

6. Bradford, £714

7. Wrexham, £754

8. Lancaster, £764

9. Aberdeen, £775

10. Preston, £787

Here are the most expensive cities to rent, according to Rightmove, with the average advertised rent per month:

1. London, £2,264

2. Oxford, £1,561

3. Cambridge, £1,533

4. St Albans, £1,509

5. Brighton, £1,468

6. Bristol, £1,336

7. Winchester, £1,332

8. Edinburgh, £1,310

9. Chelmsford, £1,300

10. Milton Keynes, £1,239