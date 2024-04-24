Share of electricity from gas and coal hits hour-long record low of 2.4%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Share of electricity from gas and coal hits hour-long record low of 2.4%

By Press Association
The sun sets over Ratcliffe on Soar Power Station near Nottingham (Matthew Vincent/PA)
The sun sets over Ratcliffe on Soar Power Station near Nottingham (Matthew Vincent/PA)

The share of British electricity generated by burning coal and gas fell to a record low of just 2.4% earlier this month, analysis shows.

The share of power coming from fossil fuels hit the new low at lunchtime on Monday April 15 and lasted for an hour, climate and energy website Carbon Brief said.

Analysis of National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) data by Carbon Brief also shows there were 75 half-hour periods in 2024 so far when fossil fuels accounted for less than 5% of power demand.

In 2023, there were only 16 half-hour periods where coal and gas met less than 5% of demand, and just five in 2022, the analysis said.

As recently as 2018, fossil fuels never met less than 10% of demand in a half hour period for electricity in Britain.

The analysis shows fossil fuels’ share of electricity averaged over a day also fell to a record low, of 6.4%, earlier in the month, on April 5.

The figures show the progress towards the ESO’s goal to operate with 100% zero carbon power – renewables and nuclear – for short periods from 2025, which requires sufficient low carbon power and overcoming technical challenges for the grid.

The ESO’s director of system operations Craig Dyke said getting to the 2025 target was a “significant engineering challenge”, but the operator was confident it would be able to hit the “world-leading” goal.

It is part of the huge switch going on in the power system, as coal plants close and gas’s share of electricity generation is reduced in the face of increasing deployment of renewables including offshore and onshore wind and solar, to cut the carbon emissions driving climate change.

Britain’s last remaining coal power station, Ratcliff- on-Soar, near Nottingham, is due to close at the end of September.

In just 15 years, the overall share of coal and gas has fallen dramatically from producing 74% of British electricity in 2009 to only a third in 2023.

Over the same period, the contribution of renewables to the grid has risen from 2% to 40%.

But the Carbon Brief analysis also highlights that so far this year, the maximum share of power coming from fossil fuels for any given half-hour period is 66%, as the grid still relies on gas when the wind is not blowing and the sun not shining.

That will mean low carbon alternatives ranging from batteries to gas plants fitted with technology to capture and store emissions to meet the Government’s targets to fully decarbonise the grid by 2035 or Labour’s even more ambitious 2030 goal.

A row of offshore wind turbines line the sea's horizon
Offshore wind has expanded as fossil fuels have declined (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mr Dyke said: “Great Britain has made excellent progress in decarbonising its electricity system.

“The ESO has committed to operating a zero-carbon electricity system for short periods of time in 2025.

“We have already seen periods on the electricity system where the market has delivered a safe mix of 90%-plus zero carbon power.

“This is a culmination of a significant amount of effort over a number of years.

It’s not just about technologies, it’s about hearts and minds and processes and systems and people working together across the industry, the energy regulator and Government.”

And he said: “Getting to the 2025 ambition has been a significant engineering challenge, which we are solving.

“We’re confident that we will have the right capabilities on the system to be able to do that which will be absolutely ground-breaking and world-leading.”