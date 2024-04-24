Police charge second teenager with murdering 17-year-old in city centre

A second suspect has been charged by police investigating the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Birmingham’s Victoria Square earlier this year.

West Midlands Police said the 16-year-old has been charged with the murder of Muhammad Hassam Ali and will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The youth was arrested in January and had been on police bail prior to being charged on Tuesday.

A second boy, aged 15, was charged with murder in the days after the attack and remains in custody awaiting trial.

He pleaded not guilty at a court hearing last week and was told he will face a trial in Coventry in July.

The younger defendant also denied unlawful possession of a knife at the scene of the stabbing.

Neither teenager can be named because of their age.

Muhammad died in hospital after being found seriously injured in Victoria Square shortly before 3.30pm on January 20.