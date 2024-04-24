Royal Mail workers have endured ‘roller coaster’ few years, says union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Mail workers have endured ‘roller coaster’ few years, says union

By Press Association
Dave Ward, general secretary of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) says his members have endured a ‘roller coaster’ few years (Victoria Jones/PA)
Royal Mail workers have endured a “roller coaster” few years as a bitter dispute over pay and conditions has been followed by speculation over the postal group’s future, a union leader has said.

Dave Ward, general secretary of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said the Royal Mail needed a “change of direction” as he criticised the company’s current model.

It comes as Royal Mail’s owner, International Distributions Services, rejected a £3.1 billion takeover approach from Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, who is already the largest shareholder.

Analysts expect another bid to be made.

Mr Ward, speaking at the union’s annual conference in Bournemouth, said: “It has been a roller coaster for employees in the past few years, going from being key workers during the pandemic, then involved in the most brutal industrial dispute I have ever seen, a debate about the quality of service and now a takeover bid.”

Mr Ward said handing over the ownership of one of the UK’s most prestigious organisations to a foreign investor “cannot be right”, but he added: “Neither is the current model or direction of the company.

“The Royal Mail needs a new ownership and governance model that builds a postal service for the workers and customers and not one built solely focused on shareholder payouts and driving down the service and the terms and conditions of workers.”

The CWU is also campaigning against any attempt to reduce the frequency of mail deliveries.

Royal Mail has proposed cutting second-class letter deliveries to every other weekday after regulator Ofcom suggested the company could reduce the number of delivery days.