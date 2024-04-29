Royal Mail to temporarily waive £5 fines for post carrying counterfeit stamps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Mail to temporarily waive £5 fines for post carrying counterfeit stamps

By Press Association
Royal Mail is to temporarily pause the collection of the £5 surcharge for those who receive post with a counterfeit stamp (James Manning/PA)

Royal Mail is to temporarily waive £5 penalties for members of the public to collect post with counterfeit stamps as it introduces measures to tackle the problem.

The company announced it is developing a new counterfeit stamp scanner in the Royal Mail app to allow customers to scan stamp barcodes and check whether it is a recognised counterfeit.

In the meantime, it is to temporarily pause the collection of the £5 surcharge for those who receive post with a counterfeit stamp.

Stickers will be applied to items to advise the recipient that the stamp used has scanned as counterfeit.

At the same time, the firm will increase efforts to charge the sender of items posted with a counterfeit stamp, rather than the recipient, wherever possible, it said.

It is also to introduce a new independent expert to its “highly trained team of specialists” to verify whether a stamp is genuine, as part of an escalation process for customer complaints.

The decision will be fully independent of Royal Mail and the judgment binding.

The firm said it will also be increasing its partnerships with retailers and online marketplaces to jointly stop the sale of counterfeit stamps.

Royal Mail chief commercial officer Nick Landon said: “The combination of new barcoded stamps with added security features and Royal Mail actively working with retailers, online marketplaces and law enforcement authorities, has led to a 90% reduction in counterfeit stamps.

“We want our customers to buy stamps with confidence and always recommend that customers only purchase stamps from post offices and other reputable high street retailers, and not to buy stamps online – unless from the official Royal Mail shop.”

Royal Mail said it will increase efforts to charge the sender of items posted with a counterfeit stamp, rather than the recipient (Rui Vieira/PA)

Earlier this month, The Daily Telegraph reported that China was allegedly flooding Britain with counterfeit Royal Mail stamps.

The newspaper reported that sources close to Royal Mail said fakes from the Asian country were causing a rise in complaints that stamps bought from legitimate stores were being deemed fraudulent, which can result in the £5 penalty.

The newspaper identified four Chinese suppliers offering to print up to one million counterfeit Royal Mail stamps a week, to be sold for as little as 4p each ahead of delivery to Britain.

The fakes had also been found on Amazon and eBay and websites copying the Royal Mail official store, the newspaper said.

The Telegraph understood the stamps were being bought unknowingly by small retailers, who are allowed to buy stamps from wholesalers rather than from Royal Mail directly.

The Times reported that a spokesman from the Chinese embassy in London called the claims “absurd”.