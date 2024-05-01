Virgin Money offers 10% bonus rate for current account switchers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Virgin Money offers 10% bonus rate for current account switchers

By Press Association
Virgin Money has launched a new current account switching offer (Rui Vieira/PA)
Virgin Money has launched a new current account switching offer (Rui Vieira/PA)

Virgin Money has launched a new current account switching offer, at a time when several cash sweeteners for people to move their bank have vanished.

The new current account offer gives switchers to Virgin Money’s current accounts – the Virgin Money M Account, M Plus Account and Club M Account – a bonus interest rate of 10% gross fixed on current account balances up to £1,000 for a year from July 1 2024 to June 30 2025.

Both the Virgin Money M Plus Account and Club M Account already offer an interest rate of 2.00% gross (variable) on current account balances up to £1,000.

New customers switching to either one of these accounts will have an additional 10% rate gross (fixed) on balances up to £1,000 for a year, equating to 12% when the existing rate is added to the bonus.

The M Account does not normally pay in-credit interest but, because the product is in the switching offer, someone meeting the eligibility criteria would qualify for the 10% bonus on balances up to £1,000, potentially generating £100 in interest.

All three of Virgin Money’s current accounts have a linked savings account, offering 2.48% gross/2.50% AER (variable) interest on balances of up to £25,000.

The switching offer is subject to terms and conditions.

New customers must open a Virgin Money current account online or in store by May 31 and need to fully switch their account, along with two direct debits, using the Current Account Switch Service (Cass) by June 26 to receive the bonus rate.

Several current account providers have recently ended their offers of free cash to switch.

A £175 switching offer from First Direct ended in April. Some banks had previously been offering as much as £200 to switch, before withdrawing their incentives.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at financial information website Moneyfacts, said: “Switching incentives are relatively barren at the moment, so it’s exciting to see Virgin Money launch an enticing offer, which may draw the attention from consumers looking to boost their savings.

“As with many other current accounts, there is a limit on the balance which can earn interest, so savers will need to crunch the numbers to see if it’s a worthy choice for them.”

She added: “Those looking to maximise the interest they earn on larger pots would be wise to consider short-term fixed-rate bonds, but if they want some flexibility then they can earn more than 5% on an easy access account at the moment.”