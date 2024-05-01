Major UK banks see income more than double from cash held with Bank of England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major UK banks see income more than double from cash held with Bank of England

By Press Association
Four of the UK’s biggest banks have received more than £9 billion in interest on cash held at the Bank of England (Aaron Chown/PA)
Four of the UK’s biggest banks have received more than £9 billion in interest on cash held at the Bank of England, more than double the amount the previous year, according to new data.

The UK’s Treasury Committee said the data showed a “staggering scale of unanticipated income high street banks are bringing in” thanks to higher interest rates.

The Bank of England bought £895 billion worth of bonds, similar to a loan, as part of efforts to boost the economy after the global 2008 financial crisis.

This was done via a tool known as quantitative easing, where the Bank effectively creates more money digitally in the form of “central bank reserves”.

These reserves are held by commercial banks, who receive interest on them.

With UK interest rates currently at 5.25%, it means the reserves have generated more income for the banks since rates started rising at the end of 2021.

Whereas when interest rates were low, the Bank of England paid out less to major banks via the reserves.

Meanwhile, UK banks have come under pressure from MPs on the Treasury Committee to pass on higher interest rates to savers, who can benefit from getting greater returns on their deposits.

The committee, whose job it is to scrutinise the work of the Treasury, said there has been some progress from banks in giving customers with savings a better deal.

For example, NatWest has introduced a digital regular savings account with a 6% interest rate, and a one-year fixed-rate account paying up to 4.6% interest.

Santander has an easy-access savings account with a 7% interest rate on balances up to £4,000.

Dame Harriett Baldwin, chair of the Treasury Committee, said: “The committee has been very vocal about high street banks’ slowness on this issue.

“I am pleased to see some effort is being made to pass through competitive rates for our constituents and that consumers are shopping around more.

“What this data also shows is the staggering scale of unanticipated income high street banks are bringing in, with no work required, as a result of increased interest rates.

“Although the committee raised a number of concerns about the losses now being incurred by quantitative easing and tightening, we concluded that the goalposts should not be moved for lenders now that bond sales are running at a loss.”