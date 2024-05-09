Gordon Ramsay to open London’s highest restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gordon Ramsay to open London’s highest restaurant

By Press Association
The Lucky Cat at 22 Bishopsgate will offer an Asian-inspired menu (Gordon Ramsay Restaurants/PA)
Gordon Ramsay is to expand his restaurant empire with five new openings in London, all in one building and including the capital’s highest restaurant.

The chef will open Lucky Cat on level 60 at 22 Bishopsgate, London’s tallest office building, offering an Asian-inspired menu with 360-degree views of the city, in February.

The venue will extend to the Lucky Cat Roof Terrace for cocktails and entertainment on the rooftop until 3am.

Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay said he could not wait to share ‘this unique dining experience’ with guests (David Davies/PA)

Level 60 will also feature a 14-seat chef’s table, an extension of Chelsea flagship Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, to celebrate its 25th anniversary and its 22nd year maintaining three Michelin stars.

They will take the title of London’s highest restaurant from Duck & Waffle on the 40th floor of the nearby Salesforce Tower, also on Bishopsgate.

Below, on level 59, will be a branch of the chef’s Bread Street Kitchen & Bar chain, serving afternoon tea and cocktails as part of the menu and also with panoramic views.

The Gordon Ramsay Academy will also open in the same building, where customers can hone their skills in a range of experiences from pasta-making to mixing cocktails, planned to appeal as social or corporate events.

Mr Ramsay said: “This is more than just a new opening – it’s a significant milestone for our business.

“We’re not only launching the highest culinary experiences in London, but also creating a vibrant culinary hub at the incredible 22 Bishopsgate.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Barclays and all our partners for their support and I’m so proud of the hard work from our teams.

“I cannot wait to share this unique dining experience with our guests.”

Reservations for the new restaurants will open in September.