Tandoori chef avoids prison after sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

Amdad Sheikh was found was also found guilty of behaving threateningly or abusively towards three teenage girls who worked at the restaurant with him

By David McPhee
Amdad Sheikh was convicted of a sexual offence involving a 14-year-old girl. Image: DC Thomson.
Amdad Sheikh was convicted of a sexual offence involving a 14-year-old girl. Image: DC Thomson.

A tandoori chef who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl has avoided a prison sentence.

Amdad Sheikh appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced after he was found guilty at trial of sexually touching the child at an Indian restaurant in Aberdeenshire.

The 49-year-old was also found guilty of behaving threateningly or abusively towards three teenage girls who worked at the restaurant with him.

Sheikh – who continues to maintain his innocence – ranted and raved in court as Sheriff Lesley Johnston placed him on the sex offenders register.

Accused tried to kiss girl on lips

Following a trial, Sheikh was convicted of one charge of repeatedly embracing the girl during the course of his employment as a chef.

On one occasion during this period, Sheikh also seized the teenager by the body and attempted to kiss her on the lips.

He was additionally convicted of causing fear or alarm to three young girls, one aged 14 and two aged 15, by shouting at them in a threatening or abusive manner at the restaurant.

Defence solicitor Lynn Bentley told the court that her client “continues to deny any criminality”.

“I have some reservations as to his level of understanding in relation to these matters – there’s indications of problems following a road traffic accident,” she said.

“But the other matter is to confirm that he has no previous record of convictions.”

Sheikh ranted in court

Shiekh then began to shout in his native language of Bengali and had to be told to be quiet by Sheriff Johnston.

She told Sheikh: “You continue to maintain your innocence and for that reason you have found it difficult to accept responsibility or shown insight into how your actions may have impacted the complainer.”

The sheriff described the convictions as “serious”, in particular the sexual offence charge “considering the age of the complainer”.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Johnston made Sheikh, of Promenade Court, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with 12 months of supervision and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

She also placed Sheikh on the sex offenders register for one year.

