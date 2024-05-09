Victorian homes reign among house hunters searching for period properties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victorian homes reign among house hunters searching for period properties

By Press Association
Victorian homes are the most searched for period property style, according to Rightmove (Clive Gee/PA)
Victorian homes reign as the most sought-after period property style, according to a website.

Data from Rightmove’s keyword tool indicates that Victorian era houses, with their ornate designs and grand features, are the most commonly searched for period properties among home buyers.

Georgian properties are the second most searched-for style, with Edwardian homes placed third.

Searches for Tudor properties were the fourth most popular, with the keyword Regency ranked in fifth place.

Rightmove’s property expert Tim Bannister said: “Home hunters continue to be captivated by the character and charm of properties that we see in period dramas.

“Victorian homes remain particularly popular, characterised by their historic charm, solid construction, and spacious interiors. You’ll often find Victorian houses in some of the most desirable locations which include convenient access to schools and transport links.”

While period properties often boast charm and character, some home buyers may find they need to factor in renovation costs.

Matt Thompson, head of sales at London-based estate agent Chestertons, said: “London’s property market boasts a great number of Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian houses with each architectural style having its own fanbase.

“It is worth noting that, post-pandemic, we did see a slight spike in interest for Georgian properties as buyers were driven to find a house style that has a reputation for being more spacious and could accommodate a home office more easily.”

Rightmove analysed searches from January to April 2024 for the research.