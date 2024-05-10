Currys sales in focus after electronics retailer shrugs off takeover interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Currys sales in focus after electronics retailer shrugs off takeover interest

By Press Association
Currys is set to reveal slower yearly sales (Currys/PA)
Currys is set to reveal slower yearly sales as the electronics chain grapples with more fragile consumer demand, after shrugging off foreign takeover interest.

The chain, which has about 300 stores in the UK, will publish a full-year trading update on Tuesday.

It is expected to report a pre-tax profit of about £114 million for the latest year, down from £119 million the previous year, according to an analyst consensus compiled for the company.

Total sales are also set to dip to about £9 billion, from £9.5 billion last year.

The retailer, which sells everything from TVs and mobile phones to kettles and dishwashers, has previously flagged that its customers were feeling the effects of the cost-of-living crisis.

This was leading to slower demand for its big-ticket items, as people held off making more expensive purchases.

But like-for-like sales had started to return to growth over the start of the year, according to the latest update from the firm, leading it to upgrade its own profit outlook.

The company was in sharp focus earlier this year when it looked to be at the centre of a bidding battle.

But any hopes of a takeover were dashed when two potential suitors walked away from discussions.

US group Elliott Advisors said it walked away from talks following “multiple attempts to engage with Currys’ board, all of which were rejected”, including a takeover approach worth more than £750 million.

Currys said it felt Elliott’s proposals were too low and did not reflect its value.

Chinese retail giant JD.com said it had also been considering making a bid, but in the end decided not to.

Cost-of-living crisis
Currys said its sales had returned to growth over the start of the year (Yui Mok/PA)

The bidding interest came at a time that Currys was undergoing an overhaul as it focused efforts on its business in the UK and Ireland, having struck a deal to sell its Greek and Cypriot arm last year.

Investors are also likely to have a close eye on updates on the group’s loss-making Nordics business, its second largest territory, which it has been trying to turn around.

Experts pointed out that Currys may have seen consumer confidence boosted in recent months thanks to a sharp fall in UK inflation, and hope that wider economic woes are easing.

Guy Lawson-Johns, an equity analyst for Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Currys’ performance has been underwhelming in recent times.

“Consumers are simply struggling to justify discretionary spending on TVs, computers and gadgets.

“On the plus side, record credit adoption in the UK and Ireland has boosted service revenue.

“Meanwhile, the prospect of falling inflation and UK interest rate cuts gives some hope that these headwinds could subside.”