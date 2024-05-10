Mauricio Pochettino says leaving Chelsea ‘would not be the end of the world’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mauricio Pochettino says leaving Chelsea ‘would not be the end of the world’

By Press Association
Mauricio Pochettino said it would not be the end of the world if he departed Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino said it would not be the end of the world if he departed Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Mauricio Pochettino admitted “it would not be the end of the world” if he left Chelsea this summer.

The Blues manager believes it is not just up to Chelsea’s owners to make a decision on his future, and that he will also have a say on where he will be next season.

Pochettino was adamant he is not unhappy in west London, but reiterated that he and his coaching team need to have a conversation with the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign.

Chelsea have ensured a mixed first season under the former Tottenham boss, who joined the club last July.

However, the Blues picked up successive victories over London rivals Tottenham and West Ham, putting them in contention for a European spot.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Pochettino said: “If we are happy then it’s perfect, but it’s not only if the owners are happy because you need to ask us also because maybe we are not happy and we need to split.

“It would not be the first time a coaching staff decided to not keep going. Tomorrow I could say I am going to leave. It’s two parts if they make a decision and it’s not only if Chelsea are not happy, the owner is not happy, the sporting director is not happy.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly talked up the club’s progression under Pochettino earlier this week (Breadley Collyer/PA)

“Maybe we are not happy because we arrived here with a job to do, but in the end it’s not what we expect. I am not saying I am not happy. If we split it’s not a problem, it will not be the end of the world.”

Chairman Todd Boehly talked up his side’s progression earlier this week after Chelsea leapfrogged Manchester United into seventh place.

Speaking at a Sportico conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Boehly said: “We’ve seen, over the last two and a half games at least – the second half of Aston Villa, Tottenham and West Ham – where we played just beautiful football.

“It was so fluid, it was exactly the way we drew it up, when we came out of the back, built up and moved up the pitch, (it was) very organised.”

Pochettino believes it is good for everyone at the club to hear the public support of the ownership.

“I think he described the reality, I think Todd has always been good with us and even in the tough moments he was very positive. To go public now and if the owner is happy then it’s much better for the club, for the fans, for the players and for the owners also.”

Captain Reece James has returned from injury and is in contention to get minutes at the City Ground for the first time since December.

“The most important thing is that he is going to be there with us,” Pochettino added. “To have your captain is a massive boost for a young team. We have an amazing relationship and he’s an amazing player.”