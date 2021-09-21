Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment

Elijah Wood says his new Ted Bundy film does not glorify the killer

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 7:04 am
Elijah Wood said his new drama featuring Ted Bundy shows a different side to the infamous serial killer (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Elijah Wood said his new drama based on Ted Bundy’s final years shows a different side to the infamous serial killer and does not “mythologise” him.

The Lord Of The Rings star appears in No Man Of God as a former FBI analyst who sat down for interviews with the murderer in the 1980s while he was on death row.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Luke Kirby plays Bundy.

Elijah Wood
Elijah Wood stars in a new film telling the story of Ted Bundy’s final years (Ian West/PA)

Recent projects featuring Bundy – including Netflix’s 2019 film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile – have been criticised for glorifying the killer’s crimes.

However Wood said No Man Of God does not depict on-screen violence and avoids portraying Bundy as charismatic.

He told the PA news agency: “In the years leading up to his death, he was running out of options and it presents a very vulnerable person who doesn’t have that sort of charisma to lean on anymore. It’s not really working for him.

“And so it’s a depiction of a man in a way that we’re not used to seeing him. And I think that’s also very intriguing.

“We’ve seen enough, I think, of this sort of mythologising of him, and the kind of charismatic individual and it was interesting to shine a light on the sort of reality of what that person was facing at the time of his death.”

As well as starring in No Man Of God, Wood, 40, served as a producer.

Elijah Wood
Elijah Wood plays an FBI profiler in No Man Of God (PA)

He remains best known for starring in The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, which catapulted him to worldwide stardom in the early 2000s.

Wood said his choice of project is “always a heart response” and “never strategic”.

He said: “And look, there’s clearly an internal desire to want to continue to work and understanding that one has to work on something that people see.

“There has to be an understanding of that to a degree, of course, but looking for some kind of cross section of art and commerce is tricky. But it’s always – this goes back decades for me.

“I can’t – it’s really difficult for me to want to work on something that I don’t… that I’m not passionately excited about creatively, you know?”

No Man of God is on digital now and on DVD and Special Edition Blu-ray October 25. 

