Government scheme to help TV and film through pandemic extended by six months

A scheme aimed at helping TV and film productions through the pandemic has been extended for six months, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said.

The UK Film & TV Production Restart Scheme, which was launched in July 2020, will now be accepting applications until April 30 2022.

The Government made £500 million available at launch to help productions paused or delayed by an inability to obtain Covid-related insurance.

Rishi Sunak has welcomed the extension of a scheme designed to help TV and film productions through the pandemic (Peter Byrne/PA)

The extension will support about 400 productions, help protect an estimated 34,500 jobs and £1.2 billion of production spend, according to the DCMS.

It was also announced 18 new film productions have received almost £1 million from the UK Global Screen Fund, which was designed to help films reach the international stage.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “Our world-leading film and TV industry supports hundreds of thousands of jobs – that’s why it was so important we helped it to get up and running again as part of our plan for jobs.

“It’s great that by extending the Film & TV Production Restart scheme we will give even more productions the confidence to keep rolling, supporting jobs across the UK and producing the film and TV we all love.”

The Government said the fee for the scheme will increase to 2.5% from 1% from November 1 in order to give more value for taxpayers.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Our brilliant film and TV industry is creating jobs, driving investment and selling the UK on screens both big and small across the globe.

“Together the UK Global Screen Fund and UK Film & TV Production Restart Scheme are developing new opportunities in the sector and helping British talent and creativity to develop, grow and reach audiences around the world, whilst protecting and supporting our brilliant producers and screen businesses across the whole country.”