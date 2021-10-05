Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment

Government scheme to help TV and film through pandemic extended by six months

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 11:33 pm
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has welcomed the extension of a scheme to help TV and film productions through the pandemic (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has welcomed the extension of a scheme to help TV and film productions through the pandemic (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A scheme aimed at helping TV and film productions through the pandemic has been extended for six months, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said.

The UK Film & TV Production Restart Scheme, which was launched in July 2020, will now be accepting applications until April 30 2022.

The Government made £500 million available at launch to help productions paused or delayed by an inability to obtain Covid-related insurance.

Conservative Party Conference
Rishi Sunak has welcomed the extension of a scheme designed to help TV and film productions through the pandemic (Peter Byrne/PA)

The extension will support about 400 productions, help protect an estimated 34,500 jobs and £1.2 billion of production spend, according to the DCMS.

It was also announced 18 new film productions have received almost £1 million from the UK Global Screen Fund, which was designed to help films reach the international stage.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “Our world-leading film and TV industry supports hundreds of thousands of jobs – that’s why it was so important we helped it to get up and running again as part of our plan for jobs.

“It’s great that by extending the Film & TV Production Restart scheme we will give even more productions the confidence to keep rolling, supporting jobs across the UK and producing the film and TV we all love.”

The Government said the fee for the scheme will increase to 2.5% from 1% from November 1 in order to give more value for taxpayers.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Our brilliant film and TV industry is creating jobs, driving investment and selling the UK on screens both big and small across the globe.

“Together the UK Global Screen Fund and UK Film & TV Production Restart Scheme are developing new opportunities in the sector and helping British talent and creativity to develop, grow and reach audiences around the world, whilst protecting and supporting our brilliant producers and screen businesses across the whole country.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal