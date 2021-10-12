Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Eddie Redmayne defends his casting in Cabaret

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 7:48 pm
Eddie Redmayne has defended his casting as a character typically played by LGBT actors in a production of Cabaret (Autumn de Wilde/Vogue/PA)
Eddie Redmayne has defended his casting as a character typically played by LGBT actors in a production of Cabaret (Autumn de Wilde/Vogue/PA)

Eddie Redmayne has defended his casting as a character typically associated with LGBT actors in a production of Cabaret.

The Oscar-winning star will appear alongside Jessie Buckley at London’s Kit Kat Club in what will mark his stage return after a decade away.

Redmayne, who has been married to Hannah Bagshawe since 2014, will play the Emcee, the flamboyant master of ceremonies often portrayed by an LGBT performer.

British Vogue
The November edition of British Vogue (Steven Meisel/Vogue/PA)

Joel Grey, who is gay, played the Master of Ceremonies in the 1972 film version of Cabaret.

Redmayne, 39, said he hopes audiences will reserve judgment until they see him perform.

He told British Vogue: “I hope when people see the performance, the interpretation will justify the casting.

“The way I see the character is as Mercury, as shape-shifting and a survivor.”

Fantastic Beasts star Redmayne, who won the best actor Oscar for playing physicist Stephen Hawking in 2014 biopic The Theory Of Everything, revealed this is not the first time he has portrayed the Emcee.

The Aeronauts UK Premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2019
Eddie Redmayne is making his stage return in a production of Cabaret (David Parry/PA)

He performed the role aged 19 in a student production at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Redmayne said: “I didn’t really see daylight, and became quite skeletal, and I remember finding it thrilling.”

On the latest production of Cabaret, he added: “The only point in us doing it would be if we could do something different from those other productions, something new.”

The November issue of British Vogue is available for digital download and on newsstands now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal