Home Entertainment TV & Film

Stacey Solomon reveals newborn daughter’s name after ‘most magical week’

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 8:12 pm
Stacey Solomon said she has enjoyed ‘the most magical week (Ian West/PA)
Stacey Solomon said she has enjoyed ‘the most magical week (Ian West/PA)

TV star Stacey Solomon said she has enjoyed “the most magical week” as she revealed her newborn daughter’s name.

Rose Opal Esme Solomon-Swash is Solomon’s fourth child and second with fiance Joe Swash.

In a touching post on Instagram, Solomon, 32, shared new pictures of the little girl, dressed in pink while lying next to a rose.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcomed a daughter earlier this month (Ian West/PA)

She wrote: “Rose Opal, Esme Solomon-Swash. Our beautiful flower – Our precious jewel – who is ever loved. It’s been the most magical week. We love you to the moon and back our little Rose.

“We feel so so lucky to have you here… Thank you all for your loveliness, your kindness and just being there at 3am for a chat it’s been the best. Love you all.”

Solomon, who found fame after appearing on The X Factor in 2009 before later winning I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, previously revealed she gave birth to Rose at her home in Essex on her birthday.

She had shared pictures of sons Rex, Leighton and Zach with their little sister.

Solomon has been dating Swash, who is best known for playing Mickey Miller in EastEnders, since 2015.

The pair got engaged last Christmas but delayed their wedding after she announced her pregnancy in June.

