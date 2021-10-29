Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tracey Emin says her art has been ‘overlooked’ in the last 20 years

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 12:03 am
Tracey Emin (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Tracey Emin (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Tracey Emin says the artwork she has created over the last 20 years has been “overlooked”.

The artist, known for her headline-grabbing 90s works Everyone I Have Ever Slept With and My Bed, told BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life that people have not understood the “seriousness” of her work.

Asked whether her painting had been overlooked, she said: “No, I think I’ve been overlooked. I think they just thought I was some sort of narcissistic, deranged, screaming banshee.”

Tracey Emin (Ian West/PA)
Tracey Emin (Ian West/PA)

Recent works by Emin include a 2018 neon sign in London’s St Pancras station saying “I want my time with you”, and a 2020 Royal Academy exhibition which showcased her paintings alongside the work of Edvard Munch.

Emin added that being an artist is “really lonely”.

“You cannot be an artist hanging out at a giant party, it’s never going to work,” she said.

“There’s a part of you that has to go deep inside, like I say, ‘inside the cave’, and if you don’t go inside the cave, you’re never going to make any art.

“You need to be able to stand and see yourself to be able to make the art.”

Emin revealed last year she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Discussing her recovery, she said her life was saved by medical science, adding: “My surgeon was lovely.

“A robot actually did all my surgery, which is quite incredible. But I think love saved me.

“I really think love saved me this time, not art. I fell in love just before I found out I had cancer.”

Emin also discussed a chance encounter she had with the late musician David Bowie.

David Bowie (PA)
David Bowie (PA)

“I was sitting in a Lebanese restaurant in Kensington in 1996 with a couple of other people and someone leaned over the table and said, ‘I’m very sorry to interrupt, my name’s David and I just want to say how much I love your work’.

“And I looked up and David Bowie’s looking at me, and I said ‘likewise’.

“And we become friends. It was just amazing that the only person I was ever a massive starstruck fan of, I became friends with.”

This Cultural Life airs on Saturday on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds at 7.15pm.

