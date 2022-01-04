Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Australian singer Cody Simpson’s sister breaks neck then tests positive to Covid

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 5:23 am
Australian musician Cody Simpson’s sister Alli has admitted 2022 is “not off to a great start” after breaking her neck and then testing positive for coronavirus.

The actress and singer shared the news on social media, explaining how she dove into the shallow end of a swimming pool and hit her head on the floor.

She said she had medical scans on New Year’s Eve and was assessed by a neurosurgeon.

⁣”The outcome – no immediate surgery was required & I have been sent home in a hard neck brace that I’ll be living in 24/7 for the next 4 months as my neck hopefully heals itself.

“I am EXTREMELY lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal cord.

She continued : “The way I see it, four months is a drop in the ocean when it comes to the rest of my happy & healthy life.

“As you can imagine, I have been in endless tears and thanking every guardian angel watching over me in the pool that night plus every moment since.

Simpson, whose older brother has dated model Gigi Hadid and singer Miley Cyrus, thanked friends, family and medical staff for helping her through the ordeal.

Signing off she added: “Happy new year everyone – sending love & light.

“Hoping the start to your year has been a whole lot better than mine!!

“Stay safe this year fam & DON’T DIVE INTO ANYTHING WHEN YOU DON’T KNOW IT’S DEPTH!”

