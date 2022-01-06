Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Maureen Lipman clarifies criticism of Helen Mirren playing Jewish role

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 1:03 pm
Maureen Lipman has clarified comments she made about Helen Mirren (PA)
Dame Maureen Lipman has clarified her criticism of Dame Helen Mirren playing the role of a former Israeli prime minister, saying if the “religion fires the character” then actors from that religious group should be considered first.

The actress, 75, made headlines this week after asking if Dame Helen was the right choice to play Golda Meir, Israel’s first female prime minister, in the upcoming biopic Golda, as she is not Jewish.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB), Dame Maureen agreed that the challenge of acting was to become the character you are playing regardless of background, but added that she felt actors who shared the background of their character should be looked at first.

The Good Liar World Premiere – London
Dame Helen Mirren (Matt Crossick/PA)

She said: “Because as globalisation gets bigger, casting gets smaller, and we’re getting more and more tribal.

“If the religion fires the character, then I honestly think you should look at that group, that gender.

“If the character is gay, I think you should definitely see the gay actors first. See the Jewish actors first and if it doesn’t work out, fire ahead, go ahead.”

Dame Maureen previously questioned if Dame Helen is right to play the part of Meir, telling The Jewish Chronicle: “The Jewishness of the character is so integral.”

Clarifying her remarks, she told GMB: “My feeling is, firstly, that Helen Mirren is a fine actress, and will be brilliant in the role and will green-light the film and be very good because she’s sexy and Golda Meir, believe it or not, was very sexy.

“I’ve seen shows about her before so I have nothing against Helen playing it.”

Helen Mirren as Golda Meir
Dame Helen will portray Israel’s first female prime minister, Golda Meir (Jasper Wolf/Assemble publicity/PA)

However, she questioned if actresses with Jewish heritage had been considered, adding: “My query is, should the casting directors have looked first, and maybe they did, at Bette Midler or (Barbra) Streisand or Jennifer Connelly or Scarlett Johansson?

“Probably I would have gone for Tracey Ullman, who is a brilliant actress.

“But maybe they wouldn’t green-light a film and maybe they considered that Helen has Russian in her background and therefore she could play this Jewish woman from Milwaukee.

“Now it’s a complicated argument and I will end up contradicting myself but say, for example, that you wanted to cast a film about Indira Gandhi, would it be all right, would there be a fuss, if you cast Salma Hayek, a Mexican, probably Catholic? Is it all right?

“Once I played an Irish Catholic and Milton Schumann wrote in his review, ‘Maureen Lipman playing an Irish Catholic is like Barbra Streisand playing Mother Teresa’.

“Now, you might say, ‘why not?’”

