Home Entertainment

Ashley Graham has given birth to ‘happy and healthy’ twin boys

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 5:51 pm
Ashley Graham (Matt Crossick/PA)
Ashley Graham (Matt Crossick/PA)

Ashley Graham has welcomed “happy and healthy” twin boys after giving birth at home.

The 34-year-old model and body-positive activist was given an expected due date of January 3, but gave birth at home on Friday after joking her twin sons were having an “extended stay”.

In a post to her Instagram story on Friday, she wrote: “Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here.

Justin Ervin and Ashley Graham
Justin Ervin and Ashley Graham (PA)

“They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy.

“I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG.”

The model already had one son with filmmaker and producer Justin Ervin – Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin.